Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Status, Business Trends, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2028||Phage International, Inc, Fixed-Phage Limited, LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC., Pherecydes Pharma

Bacteriophages therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 140.76 million and grow at a CAGR of 16.76% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing prevalence of drug-resistant infections drives the bacteriophages therapy market.

The major players covered in the bacteriophages therapy market report are Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., iNtODEWORLD, Inc, Phage International, Inc, Fixed-Phage Limited, LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC., Pherecydes Pharma, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc., Intralytix, Phagelux, Inc., PhagoMed Biopharma GmbH, ContraFect Corporation, MICREOS, Fixed-Phage Limited, Phi Therapeutics., BiomX, Eligo Bioscience, TechnoPhage, Nextbiotics and Eliava Bio Preparations LTD among other domestic and global players.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Bacteriophages therapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for bacteriophages therapy market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the bacteriophages therapy market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Drivers:

Rising merger and acquisition activities by market players to strengthen their pipeline of phage therapy candidates and also to improve their research and development capabilities is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also growing strategic alliances by market players, increase in prevalence of foodborne diseases that are caused due to food spoilage., increasing collaborations of manufacturers with research institutes and hospitals in order to conduct clinical trials to evaluate phage therapy candidates, which in turn increases the demand for the therapy and rising prevalence of drug resistant infections are the major factors among others driving the bacteriophages therapy market.

Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare industry and rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector will further create new opportunities for bacteriophages therapy market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Restraints:

However, increased cost of bacteriophage therapy and the shortage of skilled professionals are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of bacteriophages therapy market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Scope and Market Size

Bacteriophages therapy market is segmented on the basis of targeted bacteria, application, end-user and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of targeted bacteria, the bacteriophages therapy market is segmented into Escherichia coli, staphylococcus, streptococcus, pseudomonas, salmonella and others.

Based on application, the bacteriophages therapy market is segmented into diagnostic, antimicrobial drug discovery, veterinary medicines and others.

Based on end-user, the bacteriophages therapy market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academic research organizations and institutes and others.

The bacteriophages therapy market is also segmented on the basis of route of administration into oral, topical and parenteral.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Bacteriophages Therapy Market

8 Bacteriophages Therapy Market, By Service

9 Bacteriophages Therapy Market, By Deployment Type

10 Bacteriophages Therapy Market, By Organization Size

11 Bacteriophages Therapy Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

