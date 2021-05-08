Global Backup as a service Market size is expected to grow by $ 10.41 bn with top most key players Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc.

Global Backup as a service Market size is expected to grow by $ 10.41 bn with top most key players Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc.

Backup as a service (BaaS) is an approach to backing up data that involves purchasing backup and recovery services from an online data backup provider. Outsourcing backup and recovery to a provider can also keep data accessible or restorable from a remote location in case of an outage or failure.

Online backup service, also known as cloud backup or backup as a service (BaaS), is a method of offsite data storage in which files, folders, or the entire contents of a hard drive are regularly backed up by a service vendor to a remote secure cloud-based data repository over a network connection.

In information technology, a backup, or data backup is a copy of computer data taken and stored elsewhere so that it may be used to restore the original after a data loss event. The verb form, referring to the process of doing so, is “back up”, whereas the noun and adjective form is “backup”.

Backup is the process of creating a copy of the data on your system that you use for recovery in case your original data is lost or corrupted. You can also use backup to recover copies of older files if you have deleted them from your system.

A backup strategy, along with a disaster recovery plan, constitute the all-encompassing business continuity plan which is the blueprint for an organization to withstand a cyberattack and recover with zero-to-minimal damage to the business, reputation, and data.

The backup as a service market size is expected to grow by $ 10.41 bn and record a CAGR of +31% during 2021-2028.

Global Backup as a service Market Key players:-

Acronis International GmbH

Alphabet Inc.

com Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Quantum Corp.

Segmentations of Global Backup as a service Market:-

By Storage:-

On-Premise,

On-Cloud

By On-Cloud Sub Segment:-

Public,

Private,

Hybrid

Competitive information detailed in the Backup as a service market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Backup as a service market report.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Backup as a service Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Geography of Global Backup as a service Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

Global Backup as a service Market report provides a strong understanding of the current state of competition, major opportunities, regulations & strategies impacting the market. Report has been studied using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Thus, this analysis document can facilitate all the business players and also the readers having a keen interest within the development of this market.

