Global Baby Food Market Will Reach USD 119.47 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Baby Food Market by Product Type (Baby Cereals, Frozen Baby Food, Baby Soups, Milk Formula Food, Baby Snacks and Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Distribution Channel, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global baby food market is expected to grow from USD 68.42 billion in 2020 to USD 119.47 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in terms of market shares. The region has a high birth rate as compared to other regions, which is the major driving factor for the increasing demand. Apart from this, the rising population of working mothers, coupled with per capita income, has resulted in an increased inclination towards baby food products that can provide the infant with all the necessary nutrients. However, Europe is projected to register lucrative market growth. The increasing number of births in the region has led to an increase in demand for such products.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the baby food market are DANONE, Nestlé SA, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bellamy Organics, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, HJ Heinz, Hero Group GmbH, Perrigo Company Plc, Campbell Soups, Arla Foods Amba, Dean Foods Co., Hain Celestial Group Inc. among others.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of product type, nature, distribution channel and regions. The product type segment includes baby cereals, frozen baby food, baby soups, milk formula food, baby snacks and others. The baby cereals are the dominant segment in terms of market shares. The baby cereals are the first choice for the majority of the consumers due to the presence of nutritive ingredients. With the help of these cereal based baby food, the majority of nutrients can be provided to the infants easily. Apart from this, the growing demand for milk-based formula will register a high growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing lactating disorder in women is leading to the adoption of milk-based formulas for the development of the bones. The nature segment includes organic and conventional. Among the two, organic baby food is expected to register a high growth rate. Organic baby food products do not consist of any harmful pesticides, preservatives and added flavors. The increase in the per capita income of consumers has increased the demand for high-quality food products. The distribution channel segment includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, grocery retailers, pharmacies, online and others. Among these, the pharmacy segment is expected to grow tremendously. The pharmacies offer high-quality baby food products that are prescribed by medical professionals. Also, the trained pharmacists can assist consumers in selecting an appropriate product based upon the age and requirements of the infant.

Baby foods are provided to the infants when the given formula is not adequate for the infant’s appetite. It is available in various flavors, which can be easily consumed by the infants. The infant formulas are an ideal source of vitamins and minerals and thus helps to build up the tissues. The specialized formula-based baby food is found to be a convenient option for the working parents, as the traditional home-cooked food takes up more amount of time.

