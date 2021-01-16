Global Baby Food Maker Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Technology Overview, Application, Manufacturer, Key players, Growth Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2028

Baby food makers are an excellent addition to the baby essentials list for new parents. Available since the early 1990s in Europe, and in the U.S. for just over a decade, baby food makers have saved millions of parent’s time and energy when making fresh, wholesome purees. And the systems have gotten much better over the years, with higher reliability, ease and convenience, more powerful motors, and phthalate-free plastics.

Technical advancement, increasing disposable income and food safety are key factors to drive the market. One driver in the market is technology innovation and portfolio extension. Manufacturers of baby food makers focus on launching advanced and innovative products to fulfill the changing needs and demands and to differentiate their innovations from those of pharmaceutical companies. This product line extension and demand for technologically-advanced products leads to product premiumization. Further one challenge in the market is availability of cost-effective alternative products. The purchase of baby food makers is low due to their high cost and chances of becoming obsolete after a point of time. Consumers in developing nations where most of the population belongs to rural areas cannot afford a $100 appliance to make baby food. The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the market during 2019. Our analysts have predicted that the Americas will dominate the market during the following years as well and the US is expected to be the highest revenue contributor for food maker market.

