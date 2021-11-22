Global Baby Diapers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global baby diapers market is expected to grow from $47.48 billion in 2020 to $50.32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the baby diapers market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The baby diapers market is expected to reach $65.50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The baby diapers market consists of sales of baby diapers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which allow the babies to urinate or defecate without using a toilet. A baby diaper is a soft piece of high-quality material that is wrapped around the bottom of a baby, preventing spoiling of outer clothing or the external environment when the child defecates or urinates by absorbing it. Diapers need to be changed when they get stained to stop the harmful effects and infections caused by them.

The baby diapers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the baby diapers market are Bumkins Inc., Domtar Corporation, Essity AB, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex Group NV, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unicharm Corporation, Fujian Shuangheng Group Co. Ltd., DSG International Ltd., Bambo Nature USA, Daio Paper Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Drylock Technologies NV, Cotton Babies, Svenska Cellulosa AB, and Pigeon Corp.

The global baby diapers market is segmented –

1) By Type: Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Others

2) By Size: Small And Extra Small (S And XS), Medium (M), Large (L), Extra Large (XL)

3) By Age Group: Infants (0-6 Months), Babies And Young Toddlers (6-18 Months), Toddlers (18-24 Months), Children Above 2 Years

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket Or Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy Or Drug Stores, Online Sales Channel, Others

The baby diapers market report describes and explains the global baby diapers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The baby diapers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global baby diapers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global baby diapers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

