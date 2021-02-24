Global B2C E-commerce Market by Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type, Business Model, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity.

Global B2C E-commerce market will reach $9,604.8 billion by 2030, growing by 9.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the growing adoption of mobile devices and online shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic.

To avail the sample report for free: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/92000530

Highlighted with 83 tables and 86 figures, this 175-page report “Global B2C E-commerce Market 2020-2030 by Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type, Business Model, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global B2C E-commerce market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global B2C E-commerce market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type, Business Model, and Region.

Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• PCs

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Other Devices

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Consumer Electronics

• Apparels and Footwear

• Travel and Leisure

• Food and Beverage

• Home Appliances and Furniture

• Health and Beauty

• Automotive Parts

• Other Product Types

Based on Payment Method, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Net Banking

• Credit Card

• Debit Card

• e-Wallet

• Other Payment Methods

Based on Channel Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• B2C Retailers

• Classifieds

Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Brick-to-Click

• Pure Click

• Click-to-Brick

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Device, Product Type, and Payment Method over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global B2C E-commerce market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

ASOS

ChinaAseanTrade.com

Craigslist, Inc.

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc.

eworldtrade.com

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Groupon

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

JD.com Inc.

KellySearch.com

Macy’s Inc.

MakeMytrip Pvt. Ltd.

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

OLX

ThomasNet Inc

Walmart Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

To Access Complete Report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/92000530/Global-B2C-E-commerce-Market-2020-2030

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 16

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 17

1.2.7 Research Limitations 18

1.3 Executive Summary 19

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 22

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 22

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 23

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 25

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Device 41

3.1 Market Overview by Device 41

3.2 PCs 43

3.3 Smartphones 44

3.4 Tablets 45

3.5 Other Devices 46

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 47

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type 47

4.2 Consumer Electronics 49

4.3 Apparels and Footwear 50

4.4 Travel and Leisure 51

4.5 Food and Beverage 52

4.6 Home Appliances and Furniture 53

4.7 Health and Beauty 54

4.8 Automotive Parts 55

4.9 Other Product Types 56

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Payment Method 57

5.1 Market Overview by Payment Method 57

5.2 Net Banking 59

5.3 Credit Card 60

5.4 Debit Card 61

5.5 e-Wallet 62

5.6 Other Payment Methods 63

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Channel Type 64

6.1 Market Overview by Channel Type 64

6.2 B2C Retailers 66

6.3 Classifieds 67

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Business Model 68

7.1 Market Overview by Business Model 68

7.2 Brick-to-Click 70

7.3 Pure Click 71

7.4 Click-to-Brick 72

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 73

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 73

8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 77

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market 77

8.2.2 U.S. 81

8.2.3 Canada 85

8.2.4 Mexico 87

8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 89

8.3.1 Overview of European Market 89

8.3.2 Germany 93

8.3.3 UK 95

8.3.4 France 97

8.3.5 Spain 99

8.3.6 Italy 101

8.3.7 Russia 103

8.3.8 Rest of European Market 105

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 107

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 107

8.4.2 Japan 111

8.4.3 China 114

8.4.4 Australia 116

8.4.5 India 118

8.4.6 South Korea 120

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 122

8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 124

8.5.1 Argentina 127

8.5.2 Brazil 129

8.5.3 Chile 131

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market 133

8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 134

8.6.1 UAE 137

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia 139

8.6.3 South Africa 141

8.6.4 Other National Markets 143

9 Competitive Landscape 144

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 144

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 147

9.3 Company Profiles 148

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 169

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 169

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 172

Contact Us:

Bonafide Research

Steven Thomas, AM – Content Marketing

sales@bonafideresearch.com

Americas: +1 201 793 8545(NA)

Europe: +44 20 86385593

APAC: +91 7878231309

https://www.bonafideresearch.com/

About us: Bonafide Research is one of the fastest growing market research and consulting company. We are expert in syndicated research reports & custom research solutions across the domains. We have been closely working with fortune 500 clients by helping them in tracking the constantly changing market scenario. Bonafide has continuously made efforts to evolve and enhance the report quality with each passing day. In house, we have published 3500+ high quality research reports with major focus on Indian market. Our client base consists of BCG, Ernst & Young, PwC, McKinsey & Company, Inflexion, Nestle, Unilever, Crompton Greaves, SRF, CPF, Aramax.