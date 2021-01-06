Global Ayurvedic Products Market: opportunities Analysis and Key Players Analysis

The report “Global Ayurvedic Products Market, By Product Type (Personal Care, Healthcare Products, Others) By Specialty Attribute (Organic, Vegan, GMO-Free, Others) By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and E-commerce) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Ayurvedic Products is expected to foster over the forecast period due to increased awareness regarding ayurvedic products. Further, the minimal side effect is the greatest factor, which drives the population towards ayurvedic products. The government support and rise in research and development is also expected to drive the global ayurvedic products market.

Key Highlights:

In September 2019, NirogStreet launched new SaaS-based software called NirogStreet Vaidya Tool exclusively for Ayurvedic physicians, hospitals and clinics.

In July 2019, Dabur India Ltd announced the expansion of its toothpaste portfolio with the launch of the new Babool Ayurvedic paste. The new toothpaste includes powerful Ayurvedic ingredients like Clove, Babbol, Triphala, Patchouli, and Pudina.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By Product Type, the global ayurvedic products market is segmented into personal care, healthcare products, and others.

By Specialty Attribute the global ayurvedic products are segmented into Organic, Vegan, GMO-Free, and Others.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, E-commerce

By Region, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global Ayurvedic Products market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to Cutting edge technology and innovations.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Ayurvedic Products Market”, By Product Type (Personal Care, Healthcare Products, Others), By Specialty Attribute (Organic, Vegan, GMO-Free, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and E-commerce) and Region – Forecast to 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links: https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Ayurvedic-Products-Market-By-3939

Key Players:

The prominent player operating in the global ayurvedic products market includes Emani Group, Vicco Labs, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Baidyanath Group, Dabur, Hamdard Laboratories, Charak Pharma, and Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd.

