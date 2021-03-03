Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment Market growth at a potential rate of 7.37% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Axial spondyloarthritis treatment market is expected to gain market growth at a potential rate of 7.37% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing incidence rate for this disorder amid high investment expenditure being incurred by the major market players for the treatment of this disease is expected to be the driving factors for the market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Axial spondyloarthritis is described as the chronic inflammatory disorder which affects the axial skeleton with the disease commonly termed as axSpA and the most commonly occurring disorder occurring from this disease family is ankylosing spondylitis. This disorder causes severe discomfort, stiffness of the affected area and fatigue for the individual. The treatment options available for this disease family consists of various therapeutic methods and drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), TNFα inhibitors and conventional disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs & glucocorticoids.

Axial spondyloarthritis treatment market is segmented on the basis of category, drug class, product and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of category, the axial spondyloarthritis treatment market is segmented into ankylosing spondylitis treatment and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis treatment.

On the basis of drug class, the axial spondyloarthritis treatment market is segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), TNFα inhibitors and conventional disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs & glucocorticoids.

On the basis of product, the axial spondyloarthritis treatment market is segmented as COX-2 antagonists, COX inhibitors and others.

Axial spondyloarthritis treatment market is also segmented on the basis of end user into hospital, clinics, rehabilitation center, academic research institutes and others.

The countries covered in the axial spondyloarthritis treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the axial spondyloarthritis treatment market report are UCB S.A., Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Retinal vein occlusion market share data is available for global, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

