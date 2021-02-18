Global Aviation Lubricants Market Will Reach USD 3.54 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aviation Lubricants Market by Product (Hydraulic Fluid, Gas Turbine Oil, Piston Engine Oil, Others), Technology (Synthetic, Mineral-Based), End-Use (Defense, Civil, Space), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global aviation lubricants market is expected to grow from USD 2.17 billion in 2020 to USD 3.54 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like decreasing prices of tickets, increasing disposable income, rapid development in civil aviation sector, new military aircraft purchases, and increasing air traffic in the region. Emerging economies like India, Brazil, Vietnam, Thailand and China are especially lucrative, considering their growth potential. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 38.75% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the presence of key aircraft manufacturers like Bombardier & Boeing, and significant airlines like Delta & Virgin America in the region, better aircraft operational efficiency, and low oil prices.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global aviation lubricants market are Tecsia Lubricants, Royal Dutch Shell, Petro Lubes Inc., ExxonMobil Corporation, Lukoil, BP, Eastman Chemical Company, Las Aerospace Ltd, Ascend Aviation India, and The Chemours Company, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global aviation lubricants market.

The product segment consists of hydraulic fluid, gas turbine oil, piston engine oil, and others. Engine oil segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in the coming years. Some of the factors behind this high growth are the large consumption of engine oil during flight, expansion of military & commercial airplane fleets, and its performance-enhancing characteristics at extreme temperatures. Based on technology, the global market has been segmented into synthetic and mineral-based. The mineral-based segment held the majority share of the market at 55.7% since mineral-based lubricants are relatively cheaper than synthetic ones. On the basis of end-use, the aviation lubricants market has been divided into defense, civil, and space. The civil segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.12% in the year 2020. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the increasing lubricating oil demand as a result of growing domestic air traffic, rising trans-continental travel, and increasing preference of consumers towards aviation rather than locomotives.

