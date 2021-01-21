Global Aviation Analytics Market | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, General Electric, Aviation analytics Ltd, SAS Institute Inc. etc.

The report “Global Aviation Analytics Market, By Business Function (Finance, Operations, Supply Chain, Maintenance & Repair, Sales & Marketing and Others), By Application (Fuel Management, Flight Risk Management, Revenue Management, Customer Analytics, Navigation Services, Inventory Management and Others), By End User (Airlines, Airports And Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global aviation analytics market is projected to grow from US$ 1.5 billion in 2020 to US$ 4.1 billion by 2029. Global aviation analytics market is driven by growing focus of aviation analytics industry on intelligence and analytics solutions which causes expansion of aviation analytics industry. The growing emphasis on jet fuel management also drives the growth of the global aviation analytics market.

In March 2018, Ramco Systems announced that it will launch its Asia-Pacific Centre of Excellence for Workforce Innovation in Melbourne, Australia. This state-of-the-art innovation will be located at Ramco’s oceania headquarters in Melbourne’s Southbank district, which has in the recent years emerged as a technological hub and one of Asia-Pacific’s most promising start-up ecosystems.

The global aviation analytics market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 11.9 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of business function, application, end user and region.

By business function, the global aviation analytics market is segmented into finance, operations, supply chain, maintenance & repair, sales & marketing and others.

By application, the global aviation analytics market is segmented into fuel management, flight risk management, revenue management, customer analytics, navigation services, inventory management and others.

By end user, the global aviation analytics market is segmented into airlines, airports and others.

By region, the market in North America account significant share in global aviation analytics market over the forecast period. This is owing to medium and large size enterprises uses industrial aviation analytics to grow their operational performance.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Aviation Analytics Market”, By Business Function (Finance, Operations, Supply Chain, Maintenance & Repair, Sales & Marketing and Others), By Application (Fuel Management, Flight Risk Management, Revenue Management, Customer Analytics, Navigation Services, Inventory Management and Others), By End User (Airlines, Airports And Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global aviation analytics market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, General Electric, Aviation analytics Ltd, SAS Institute Inc., Ramco International, Mu-Sigma, Mercator Limited and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

