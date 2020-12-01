Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Qualitative And Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact Of Economic And Non-Economic Aspects By 2027||Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI), Ceva, Elanco., YEBIO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD OF QINGDAO
Avian influenza vaccines market is expected to gain market growth at a potential rate of 16.34% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness among the people regarding the availability as well as benefits of avian influenza vaccines which will help in boosting the growth of the market.
The major players covered in the avian influenza vaccines market report are
- Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI),
- Ceva, Elanco.,
- YEBIO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD OF QINGDAO,
- Zoetis, FATRO S.P.A.,
- CAVAC, Merck & Co. Inc.,
- Boehringer Engelheim Ltd,
- Avimex Animal Health,
- Guangdong Wenshi Dahuanong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.,
- PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk.,
- Chengdu Tech-bank Biological Products Co., Ltd,
- Medion, JOVAC.,
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation.,
- HIPRA, Aptimmune
Analysis based on
- What was the market size in 2020?
- What are the moves of key players?
- Which region is leading the market at global level?
- A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
Avian influenza vaccines Market report Synopsis
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Industry Chain Suppliers of Avian influenza vaccines market with Contact Information
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Avian influenza vaccines Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Avian influenza vaccines market
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2027 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Scope and Market Size
Avian influenza vaccines market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, application, and strain. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- Based on vaccine type, avian influenza vaccines market is segmented into inactivated vaccines, live recombinant vaccines, and combination vaccines.
- Based on application, avian influenza vaccines market is segmented into chicken, duck and goose, and others.
- Avian influenza vaccines market is also segmented on the basis of strain is segmented into H5 strain, H7 strain, and H9 strain.
Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Country Level Analysis
Avian influenza vaccines market is analysed and market size information is provided by country by vaccine type, application and strain as referenced above.
The countries covered in the avian influenza vaccines market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America dominates the avian influenza vaccines market due to rising awareness among the people along with growing number of research and development activities in the region while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rising occurrences of infection along with increasing dependence on poultry for protein.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
