Global Autonomous Wheelchair Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Demand Outlook 2027||OTTOBOCK, Matia Robotics, Upnride Robotics, DEKA Research & Development Corp

Autonomous wheelchair market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 145.10 million by 2027 from USD 67.20 million in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 10.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the autonomous wheelchair market report are Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Invacare Corporation., Permobil AB, Meyra GmbH, Karman Healthcare, Inc., OTTOBOCK, Matia Robotics, Upnride Robotics, DEKA Research & Development Corp, and WHILL Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Global Autonomous Wheelchair Market Scope and Market Size

Autonomous wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of application and distributional channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, the autonomous wheelchair market is segmented into residential, and commercial.

On the basis of distributional channel, the autonomous wheelchair market is segmented into retail, and e-commerce.

Autonomous Wheelchair Market Country Level Analysis

Autonomous wheelchair market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, application and distributional channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the autonomous wheelchair market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) has developed as a flourishing enterprise for the autonomous wheelchair market and is presumed to manifest a healthy CAGR crosswise the forecast interval. The technological improvement by corporations and start-ups for the accessibility of the immobile community is a fundamental determinant stimulating the requirement in the province.

