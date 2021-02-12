Global Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 41.5% by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The global Autonomous Vehicles Market is anticipated to grow nearly at a CAGR of 41.5% by 2026. The driving factor for the global autonomous vehicles market is due to its ability to tackle many issues related to road transportation such as fatality, adverse climate situations, and criminal activities. Besides, it provides a higher level of safety, as there is no possibility of human errors except technical issues.

The critical factors like growing geriatric population, rising high-end passengers, along with the increased focus on the infrastructure of streamlined traffic, are contributing to the growth of the autonomous vehicle market at a very high rate during the forecast period 2016-2026. Moreover, the transition of car ownership to the mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) is fueling the autonomous vehicle market significantly. Autonomous vehicles increase the portability of people who are unwilling or unable to shuttle on their own like disabled or the elderly.

Growth drivers

Supportive Government Regulation

The governments are impelled to focus on the autonomous vehicles to cope up with the heavy traffics, which results in greater commutation time and more fuel consumption. Governments are investing in order to build the infrastructure of streamlined traffic, which will eventually, reduce the occurrence of heavy traffics. The key factor that government is investing in it, as autonomous vehicles are eco-friendly and commercialization of autonomous vehicles will augment the revenue.

Improved Safety along with the reduction in traffic congestion

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Autonomous Vehicles Market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Autonomous Vehicles Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Autonomous Vehicles Market based on the Vehicle Type, Level of Automation, and Component.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Autonomous Vehicles Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial

Passenger

Defense

By Level of Automation

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

General Motors

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen Group

BMW AG

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance

Volvo-Autoliv-Ericsson-Zenuity alliance

Groupe SA

AB Volvo

Toyota Motor Corporation

Delphi

Tesla Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

