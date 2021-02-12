Global Autonomous Trains Market is expected to grow at USD 11.7 billion by the year 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Autonomous Train Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Autonomous Train Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 11.7 billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2016- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. The significant factors that are impelling the growth of the autonomous train include a surge in the provision of budget allocation by the governments for the development of rail infrastructure. The rise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport is augmenting the growth of the market. Due to the emergence of autonomous train technology, pollution & accidents are declining, capacity & reliability of passenger is heightening, which is also boosting the market growth of autonomous train technology.

Improvement in railway infrastructure with the aid of governments, mostly in developing countries, and an upsurge in freight transport through trains are opportunistic for the expansion of the market. The deployment of autonomous trains makes it convenient to add or remove the new train from the system without impacting the system and without waiting for the availability of trains or staff. Thus, the availability of trains during off-peak and night hours is possible due to an increase in flexibility, which drives the adoption of the autonomous train technology market. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the autonomous train technology market during the forecast period.

Growth drivers

Increase in budget allocation for the development of railways

The concept of the autonomous train is widely adopted by the developing as well as developed countries. The adoption of this technology is expensive, as this requires upgradations of several components like signaling technologies, monitoring, etc., the governments are continuously increasing the rail budgets to enhance the infrastructure.

Rise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport system

Autonomous trains have fewer chances of rail fatalities, owing to the deployment of upgraded technologies such as communication-based train control (CBTC). The rail fatalities can be decreased by installing an onboard camera, sensors, communication devices, and more. Besides, in most locations, autonomous trains run underground or are at the ground level and are highly secured by fences or walls to prevent intruding.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Autonomous Train Technology Market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Autonomous Train Technology Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Autonomous Train Technology Market based on the type, level of automation, application, technology, and component.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Autonomous Train Technology Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Type:

Metro

Light Rail

Bullet Train/HSR

By Level of Automation

GoA 1

GoA 2

GoA 3

GoA 4

By Application

Passenger Train

Freight Train

By Technology

Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC)

European Railway Traffic Management System (ETRMS)

Automatic Train Control (ATC)

Positive Train Control (PTC)

By Component

Camera

Accelerator

Odometer

Tachometer

Radio Set

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Alstom S.A.

ABB

Bombardier Transportation

CRRC Transportation

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Other Prominent Players

