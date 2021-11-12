Global Autonomous Mining Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The autonomous mining equipment market reached a value of nearly $1,825.1 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,825.1 million in 2020 to $3,171.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 11.7%. The autonomous mining equipment market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 and reach $4,080.2 million in 2030.

The autonomous mining equipment market consists of sales of autonomous mining equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing autonomous equipment and vehicles which function with minimal human intervention and primarily help in safe mining and transportation of ores and other materials. Autonomous mining equipment works on wireless communication technologies and electronic tracking (CT) systems. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The autonomous mining equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the autonomous mining equipment market are Sandvik, Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Scania AB

The autonomous mining equipment market is segmented by type, by application, and by geography.

By Type –

The autonomous mining equipment market is segmented by type into

a) Underground LHD Loaders

b) Autonomous Drilling Rigs

c) Tunneling Equipment

d) Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks

e) Others

By Application –

The autonomous mining equipment market is segmented by application into

a) Metal

b) Coal

c) Other Applications

The autonomous mining equipment market report describes and explains the global autonomous mining equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The autonomous mining equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global autonomous mining equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global autonomous mining equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

