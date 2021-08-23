Global Autonomous Military Weapons Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global autonomous military weapons market is expected grow from $12.21 billion in 2020 to $13.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The autonomous military weapons market consists of sales of autonomous military weapons, which when activated, search, detect, evaluate the threat, track and attack enemy targets and work based on sophisticated algorithms without further intervention by a human operator. It requires the integration of several core elements like a mobile combat platform such as drone aircraft, ship, or ground vehicle, various types of sensors to scrutinize the surroundings, processing systems to classify objects discovered by the sensors, and algorithms directing the platform to initiate attack when an allowable target is detected. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing autonomous military weapons by the sales of these products.

The autonomous military weapons market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the autonomous military weapons market are Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, AVIC, CASC, Rostec, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, Rafael, STM, BAE Systems plc, MBDA, General Dynamics Corporation, Textron Inc., Northrop Grumman, Rheinmetall AG, KBP Instrument Design Bureau, Kongsberg Gruppen, NORINCO, Denel SOC Ltd., Kalashnikov Concern.

The global autonomous military weapons market is segmented –

1) By Type: Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous

2) By Product: Missiles, Rockets, Guided Bombs, Target Pods, Others

3) By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval

The autonomous military weapons market report describes and explains the global autonomous military weapons market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The autonomous military weapons report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global autonomous military weapons market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global autonomous military weapons market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

