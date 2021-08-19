Global Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to grow from $3.18 billion in 2020 to $3.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to reach $5.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%

The autonomous marine vehicles market consists of sales of autonomous marine vehicles. Autonomous marine vehicles are robotic equipment that travel below or on the surface of water, without requiring input from a human operator. The autonomous marine vehicles market is segmented into autonomous surface vehicles (which travel on the surface of the water) and autonomous underwater vehicles (which travel below the surface of the water). Autonomous marine vehicles are used for various purposes such as recording oceanographic data, imaging, navigation, communication, collision avoidance and propulsion.

The autonomous marine vehicles market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the autonomous marine vehicles market are Asv Global/ASV Unmanned Marine Systems, Atlas Elektronik, Teledyne Technologies, ECA Group, Sea Robotics Inc.

The global autonomous marine vehicles market is segmented –

1) By Type: Surface Vehicle, Underwater Vehicle

2) By Application: Military & Defense, Archeological, Exploration, Oil & Gas, Environmental Protection And Monitoring , Search And Salvage Operations , Oceanography

3) By Technology: Imaging, Navigation, Communication, Collision Avoidance, Propulsion

The autonomous marine vehicles report covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global autonomous marine vehicles market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global autonomous marine vehicles market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

