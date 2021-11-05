Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global autonomous construction equipment market reached a value of nearly $8,455.1 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $8,455.1 million in 2020 to $16,897.2 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.9%. The autonomous construction equipment market is further expected to reach $26,861.6 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The autonomous construction equipment market consists of sales of autonomous construction equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture autonomous construction equipment which works on wireless communication technologies, by communicating with radio signals from other equipment receiving commands. The equipment includes sensors such as lidar and cameras in order to recognize humans and obstacles, and the system also uses geofencing to keep machinery within the construction sites. This type of equipment assures benefits such as improved safety, increased productivity, and reduced unscheduled maintenance. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies that are manufacturing autonomous construction equipment by the sales of these products.

Some of the major players of the autonomous construction equipment market are Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Limited, Volvo Group, Doosan Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

The autonomous construction equipment market is segmented by automation level, by product type and by application.

By Automation Level-

The autonomous construction equipment market is segmented by automation level into

a) Partial/Semi-Autonomous

b) Fully Autonomous

By Product Type –

The autonomous construction equipment market is segmented by product type into

a) Earth Moving Equipment

b) Material Handling Equipment

c) Concrete & Road Construction Equipment

By Application–

The autonomous construction equipment market is segmented by application into

a) Road Construction

b) Building Construction

c) Others

The autonomous construction equipment market report describes and explains the global autonomous construction equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The autonomous construction equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global autonomous construction equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global autonomous construction equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

