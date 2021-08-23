Global Autonomous Cars Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global autonomous cars market is expected grow from $719.94 billion in 2020 to $809.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1383.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

The autonomous cars market consists of sales of autonomous cars and related services. An autonomous car means navigating a vehicle without human input from passengers using sensing equipment (LIDAR), environmental sensitive control equipment, and navigation equipment.

The autonomous cars market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the autonomous cars market are BMW Group, Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Group, Waymo LLC, Aptiv, Continental AG, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Baidu Inc., Honda Motor Company Ltd., Hyundai Motor company, Uber Technologies Inc., FCA Italy S.p.A., Fiat-Chrysler, Autoliv Inc., Bosch GMBH, Jaguar Land Rover Limited, Subaru of America, Inc., Audi AG, Groupe SA, AB Volvo, Robert Bosch GMBH, Denso Corporation, Samsung, Google Inc.

The global autonomous cars market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Fully-Autonomous Vehicles

2) By Application: Civil, Robo Taxi, Ride Hail, Ride Share, Others

3) By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

The autonomous cars market report describes and explains the global autonomous cars market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The autonomous cars report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global autonomous cars market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global autonomous cars market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

