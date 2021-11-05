Global Autonomous Cars Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global autonomous cars market reached a value of nearly $818.6 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $818.6 billion in 2019 to $772.8 billion in 2020 at a rate of -5.6%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 ad reach $1,191.8 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $1,642.9 billion in 2025 growing at a CAGR of 17.4%, and $3,195.0 billion in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.

The autonomous cars market consists of sales of autonomous cars by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture autonomous cars for transporting people and goods.

The autonomous cars market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the autonomous cars market are Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Volkswagen AG

The Autonomous Car market is segmented by product type, by application

By Product Type- The Autonomous Car Market can be segmented by product type

a. Semi-Autonomous cars

b. Fully-Autonomous cars

By Application- The Autonomous Car Market can be segmented by application

a. Civil

b. Offline Taxes

c. Robo-Taxes

d. Ride Hailing and Ride Sharing Taxes

e. Others

The autonomous cars market report describes and explains the global autonomous cars market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The autonomous cars report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global autonomous cars market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global autonomous cars market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

