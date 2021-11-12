Global Autonomous Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is expected to grow from $22,499.7 million in 2020 to $26,779.5 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to reach $43,500.1 million in 2025. The global autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is expected to reach $67,044.9 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market consists of sales of autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing autonomous machinery and vehicles which function with minimal human intervention and work on wireless communication technologies, by communicating with radio signals from other equipment receiving commands. The equipment includes sensors such as Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and cameras to recognize humans and obstacles in order to perform a task autonomously. This type of equipment assures benefits such as improved efficiency and productivity, reduced errors, improved safety, and reduced unscheduled maintenance, as these machines send abnormalities to user through connected devices.

The autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market are Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation

By Product Type –

a) Autonomous Agriculture Machinery

b) Autonomous Construction Machinery

c) Autonomous Mining Machinery

By Autonomy –

a) Partial/Semi-Autonomous

b) Fully Autonomous

The autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market report describes and explains the global autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

