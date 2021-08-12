Global Automotive Wheel Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global automotive wheel market is expected to grow from $29.37 billion in 2020 to $30.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth in the automotive wheel market is mainly due to the growing demand for vehicles fueled by growing urbanization. The market is expected to reach $44.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The automotive wheel market consists of sales of automotive wheels by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture automotive wheels. The wheel is an essential component of every vehicle. It counteracts all of the forces that the vehicle is subjected to during operation, balancing the entire weight of a vehicle. A spoke, rim, and hub are essential parts of an automobile wheel. It is responsible for turning, operating, and directing the direction and speed of the vehicle.

The automotive wheel market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the automotive wheel market are IOCHPE Maxion, Superior Industries International, Accuride Corporation, Steel Strips Wheels, Hitachi Metals, Citic Dicastal, Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel, Borbet, Mangels Industrial, Mefro Wheels, Ronal Group, CLN Group, Wanfeng Auto Holding Group, Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co, and Super Alloy Industries.

The global automotive wheel market is segmented –

1) By Material: Steel, Alloy, Carbon Fiber, Others

2) By Vehicle Class: Economy, Mid-Priced, Luxury-Priced

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

4) By Rim Size: 13-15″, 16″-18″, 19″-21″, Above 21″

The automotive wheel market report describes and explains the global automotive wheel market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The automotive wheel report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global automotive wheel market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global automotive wheel market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

