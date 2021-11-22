Global Automotive V2X Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global automotive V2X market is expected to grow from $517.31 million in 2020 to $619.42 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth of the automotive V2X market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive V2X market is expected to reach $2,258.04 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 38.2%.

The automotive V2X market consists of sales of automotive V2X technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are mainly used to increase safety and prevent collisions. Vehicle to Everything (V2X) is a communication system used in a vehicle that supports the exchange of the from a vehicle to moving components of the traffic system that may have an impact on the vehicle. The technology improves traffic efficiency by notifying drivers to approach traffic, offering other routes to avoid traffic, and spotting unoccupied parking spaces.

Some of the major players of the automotive v2x market are Autotalks Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Harman International, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch, Cohda Wireless, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Ford Motor Company, Danlaw Inc., and Amphenol Corporation.

The global automotive V2X market is segmented –

1) By Technology: Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automated Driver Assistance, Passenger Information System, Line Of Sight, Others

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Connectivity: DSRC, Cellular

4) By Communication: Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C), Vehicle-To Device (V2D)

The countries covered in the global automotive v2x market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global automotive v2x market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

