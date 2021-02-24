Global Automotive Upholstery Market To Register Explosive Growth | Auto textile S.A., Moorestown Auto & Boat Upholstery Inc., SMS Auto Fabrics, PD and More

Global Automotive Upholstery Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.44 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the key players profiled in the study Faurecia, Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, The Haartz Corporation, MARTUR, Sage Automotive Interiors, SEIREN Co., LTD, MarvelVinyls, Rabe Auto Upholstery, Katzkin Leather, Inc., Auto textile S.A., Moorestown Auto & Boat Upholstery Inc., SMS Auto Fabrics, PD,

Competitive Landscape of the Automotive Upholstery Market

Key Players Mentioned in the study are Lear Corporation, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, TMI Products Automotive., Gruppo Mastrotto spa, Morbern, Simi Auto Upholstery, Gilbreath Upholstery Supply among others.

Key Highlights from Automotive Upholstery Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Automotive Upholstery industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Automotive Upholstery market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Automotive Upholstery report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Market Segmentation

The Global Commercial Automotive Upholstery Market has been divided into product types, application, and regions. These segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help customers increase their business and take calculated decisions.

By Fabric Type (Non-Woven Fabric, Woven Fabric),

Integrated Technology (Conventional Seats, Smart Seats, Ventilated Seats),

Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Vehicles, Heavy-Duty Vehicles),

Application (Carpets, Dashboards, Roof Liners, Seat Covers, Sun Visors, Trunk Liners),

Upholstery Material (Textiles, Leather, Plastics, Smart Fabrics, Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers),

End Market (OEM, Aftermarket).

Regional Analysis for Global Automotive Upholstery Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Global Automotive Upholstery Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for customized automotive interiors is driving the market growth Growing popularity of lightweight automotive material can also act as a market driver



Increasing shift toward leather-based automotive seat upholstery can boost the growth of this market



Rising passenger car sales worldwide will also accelerate this market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of the raw material is restricting the market growth

Availability of cheap alternatives in the market also hinders the market growth

Strict rules and regulations to reduce hap emissions can also act as a major factor hampering this market growth

