Global Automotive Tyre Market research report 2021
Global Automotive Tyre Market
Automotive Tyre market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Tyre market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Automotive Tyre market is segmented into:
- OE Tyres
- Replacement Tyres
- The segment of replacement tyres hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 76%.
Segment by Application, the Automotive Tyre market is segmented into:
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Vehicle
- Thepassenger vehicle holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 77% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Automotive Tyre Market Share Analysis
Automotive Tyre market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Tyre product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Tyre sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Bridgestone
- GoodYear
- Continental
- Michelin
- Sumitomo
- Hankook
- Pirelli
- Yokohama
- Zhongce Rubber
- Toyo Tire Corporation
- Cooper Tire
- Apollo Tyres
- KUMHO TIRES
- Linglong Tire
- MRF
- Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)
- Sailun Group
- Nokian Tyres
- Hengfeng Tires
- Triangle Tire Group
- JK TYRE
- AEOLUS TYRE
- Double Coin
- Doublestar
- Giti
- Xingyuan
- Guizhou Tyre
- Nexen Tire
