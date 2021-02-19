Global Automotive Tyre Market research report 2021

Automotive Tyre market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Tyre market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Tyre market is segmented into:

OE Tyres

Replacement Tyres

The segment of replacement tyres hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 76%.

Segment by Application, the Automotive Tyre market is segmented into:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Thepassenger vehicle holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 77% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Tyre Market Share Analysis

Automotive Tyre market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Tyre product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Tyre sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bridgestone

GoodYear

Continental

Michelin

Sumitomo

Hankook

Pirelli

Yokohama

Zhongce Rubber

Toyo Tire Corporation

Cooper Tire

Apollo Tyres

KUMHO TIRES

Linglong Tire

MRF

Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

Sailun Group

Nokian Tyres

Hengfeng Tires

Triangle Tire Group

JK TYRE

AEOLUS TYRE

Double Coin

Doublestar

Giti

Xingyuan

Guizhou Tyre

Nexen Tire

