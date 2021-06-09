Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Top Companies Analysis | WhipsmartMI

Automotive Turbocharger market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

During the forecast period, the Automotive Turbocharger Market is expected to grow at a significant rate. Consumer preferences for more powerful vehicles are expected to drive the market, as are strict emission regulations in regions such as Europe and North America, as well as upcoming regulations in Asian countries such as China and India. Because of its advantages over other types of turbochargers, such as high efficiency and reduced turbo lag, VGT is expected to be the fastest growing market. The automotive turbocharger market is expected to be dominated by hybrid vehicles. Because of growing concern about global warming and air pollution, as well as government support to reduce air pollution, the global eco-friendly vehicle market is booming. Because of their willingness to adopt cutting-edge technology and strict emissions regulations, North America and Europe will see a significant increase in the use of turbochargers in HEV and PHEV vehicles.

The market in Asia and Oceania is expected to be the largest. The improvement in the socioeconomic situation in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand is credited with the growth. OEMs will have to instal turbochargers in vehicles to meet the upcoming emissions limits. Due to the dominance of small car production in Asia and Oceania, OEMs are focusing on engine downsizing with the use of turbochargers. As a result, the rate of turbocharger installation in passenger cars in Asia is expected to skyrocket after 2020. Key market players in the global Automotive Turbocharger industries are Honeywell, BorgWarner, MHI, IHI, and Continental.

The Automotive Turbocharger Market report has been categorized as below

By Technology

VGT/VNT Turbocharger

Wastegate Turbocharger

Electric Turbocharger

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Truck

Bus

By Material

Cast iron

Aluminum

Others

By Hybrid Vehicle Type

HEV

PHEV

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

