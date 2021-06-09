Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Top Companies Analysis | WhipsmartMI
Automotive Turbocharger market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecasting period 2021-2027
During the forecast period, the Automotive Turbocharger Market is expected to grow at a significant rate. Consumer preferences for more powerful vehicles are expected to drive the market, as are strict emission regulations in regions such as Europe and North America, as well as upcoming regulations in Asian countries such as China and India. Because of its advantages over other types of turbochargers, such as high efficiency and reduced turbo lag, VGT is expected to be the fastest growing market. The automotive turbocharger market is expected to be dominated by hybrid vehicles. Because of growing concern about global warming and air pollution, as well as government support to reduce air pollution, the global eco-friendly vehicle market is booming. Because of their willingness to adopt cutting-edge technology and strict emissions regulations, North America and Europe will see a significant increase in the use of turbochargers in HEV and PHEV vehicles.
The market in Asia and Oceania is expected to be the largest. The improvement in the socioeconomic situation in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand is credited with the growth. OEMs will have to instal turbochargers in vehicles to meet the upcoming emissions limits. Due to the dominance of small car production in Asia and Oceania, OEMs are focusing on engine downsizing with the use of turbochargers. As a result, the rate of turbocharger installation in passenger cars in Asia is expected to skyrocket after 2020. Key market players in the global Automotive Turbocharger industries are Honeywell, BorgWarner, MHI, IHI, and Continental.
The Automotive Turbocharger Market report has been categorized as below
By Technology
- VGT/VNT Turbocharger
- Wastegate Turbocharger
- Electric Turbocharger
By Fuel Type
- Diesel
- Gasoline
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Truck
- Bus
By Material
- Cast iron
- Aluminum
- Others
By Hybrid Vehicle Type
- HEV
- PHEV
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
