Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Research Report 2021

Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The Automotive & Transportation Coatings report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Automotive & Transportation Coatings Segment by Type:

  • Waterborne Coating
  • Solvent Borne Coating
  • Powder Coating
  • UV-cured Coating

Automotive & Transportation Coatings Segment by Application:

  • Automotive
  • Plane
  • Truck
  • Train
  • Others

Automotive & Transportation Coatings By Company:

  • BASF
  • Evonik
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • PPG
  • Nippon Paint
  • Kansai Paint
  • AkzoNobel
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Covestro AG
  • Arkema
  • Beckers Group
  • Berger Paints India Limited
  • Eastman
  • Clariant AG
  • Royal DSM
  • Lord Corporation

Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

