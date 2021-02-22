Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Research Report 2021
Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
The Automotive & Transportation Coatings report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/67609/global-automotive-transportation-coatings-2021-126
Automotive & Transportation Coatings Segment by Type:
- Waterborne Coating
- Solvent Borne Coating
- Powder Coating
- UV-cured Coating
Automotive & Transportation Coatings Segment by Application:
- Automotive
- Plane
- Truck
- Train
- Others
Automotive & Transportation Coatings By Company:
- BASF
- Evonik
- Axalta Coating Systems
- PPG
- Nippon Paint
- Kansai Paint
- AkzoNobel
- Sherwin-Williams
- Covestro AG
- Arkema
- Beckers Group
- Berger Paints India Limited
- Eastman
- Clariant AG
- Royal DSM
- Lord Corporation
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Email: help@24chemicalresearch.com
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/