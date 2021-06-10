Global Automotive Tie Rods Market Showcases Promising Growth during Forecast 2020 to 2030
Automotive Tie Rods Market: Dynamics
As automotive tie rods is a parts of steering mechanism which plays crucial role for turning of vehicle. Therefore, significant growth in automotive vehicle production is expected to fillip the sales of automotive tie rods. Moreover, increasing spending power of middle class population are giving exquisite push to the sales of passenger cars which is expected to shape up the global sales of automotive tie rods market over the coming decades. Moreover, growing logistic and e-commerce industries across the globe is expected to increase the sales of commercial vehicles which is anticipated to accelerate the growth of automotive tie rod market over the stipulated time period.
Due to increasing environmental safety concern, the demand for electric vehicles is increasing and also the government of several countries promote electro mobility, which adversely effect on the new sale of IC engine vehicles. Thus, rising demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to restrain the automotive Tie rods market over the forecast period.
Automotive Tie Rods Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automotive Tie Rods Market includes:
- ACDelco
- Crown Automotive
- Ditas
- FAI Automotive Plc
- Federal-Mogul
- KDK Forging
- Mando Corporation
- MAS Industries
- Mevotech
- Sankei
- TRW Automotive
Automotive Tie Rods Market: Segmentation
Automotive Tie Rods Market can be segmented by Vehicle Type, Product type, Distribution Channel and Sales channel:-
On the basis of vehicle type automotive Tie rods market can be segmented into:
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
On the basis of product type automotive Tie rods market can be segmented into:
- Heavy duty tie rod ends
- Precision tie rod ends
- Steering tie rod ends
- Ball joints tie rod ends.
On the basis of distribution channel automotive Tie rods market can be segmented into:
- Online
- Offline
On the basis of sales channel automotive Tie rods market can be segmented into:
- OEM
- After Market
