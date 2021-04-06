Global Automotive Textile Market to Reach $47.56 Bn by 2027: COVID Impact, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Evolve Business Intelligence has published a new market research report on “Global Automotive Textile Market with COVID-19 impact, global and segmental analysis”. According to the report, the global Automotive Textile market is expected to grow from $ 40.03 billion in 2019, which is expected to reach $ 47.56 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.59% from 2020 to 2027.

The major factor impacting the growth of the automotive textile market is increased focus on the development of technologies that reduce the growing environmental problems and the health hazards associated with the emission of toxic gases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the Automotive Textile market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Automotive Textile market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on Automotive Textile market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in Automotive Textile market

Analyst View

According to Parimal, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “the recent COVID scenario has led to the disruption of supply and shortage of automotive products. Due to travel restrictions imposed by various governments across the globe, there has been a decline in the automotive industry due to a temporary halt by the various automotive textile industry players. Further, the situation has worsened with the reduction in cross-border trading and decrease in consumer purchasing power leading to a drop in automotive sales in the year 2020.

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major Automotive Textile players holding high market share include Lear Corporation, Adient Plc, Toyota Boshoku, and Suminoe Textile. These players use new product development and expansion as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

The report’s aim is to provide a holistic market overview based on Product, Vehicle Type, Application. Based on product, the Automotive Textile market is segmented into Woven, Non-Woven, and Composites. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is classified into Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, and, Buses & Coaches. The Automotive Textile market is segmented based on application into Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-Assembled Interior Component, Tires, Safety-Belts, Airbags, and Others

Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the Automotive Textile market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Lear Corporation

Adient plc

Toyota Boshoku

Suminoe Textile

Seiren Co. Ltd

SRF Ltd

Sage Automotive Interiors

ACME

Tenowo

Grupo Antolin

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trademap, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Automotive Textile market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the Automotive Textile market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis pertaining to the Automotive Textile industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment with respect to individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall Automotive Textile market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the Automotive Textile market

To profile key players in the Automotive Textile market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global Automotive Textile market

