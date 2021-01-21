Global Automotive Switch Market || keyplayers Valeo, Panasonic, Leopold Kostal, TOYODENSO, LS Automotive.

The report “Global Automotive Switch Market, By Type (Button Type, and Touch Type), By Application (Passenger Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ global automotive switch market is projected to grow from US$ 28.8 billion in 2019. High demand for switches, demand for convenient models, growth in commercial and passenger vehicles sales, and increasing installation of switches are the main drivers of the automotive switches market. Also, the growing concern for automobile safety among consumers and manufacturers is one of the major factors driving the demand for the EMS system. The advent of a broad suite of microcontrollers, power semiconductors, switches, and sensors for the pure electric vehicle segment is expected to help drive the growth of the automotive switch market.

Key Highlights:

In May 2019, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., a leading player for multi-function switch signed a partnership with the Datatec, a multinational information and communications technology solutions and services group, to deliver a new vehicle operation management system.

In August 2019, Continental AG announced the plan to launch the new automotive switches for the electric vehicles.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global automotive switch market accounted for US$ 28.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.00% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the type, application and region.

By type, the touch type is expected to dominate in this segment, because of their usage in recreational activities.

By application, the passenger vehicle in this segment is expected to dominate the global market, due to growing demand from consumers for advanced automotive interiors in passenger vehicles.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global automotive switch market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the strong vehicle & component manufacturing sector.

The prominent player operating in the global Automotive Switch market includes ZF Group, Delphi Technologies PLC, Marquardt, Omron, Alps, Tokai Rika, Valeo, Panasonic, Leopold Kostal, TOYODENSO, LS Automotive.

