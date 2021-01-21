Global Automotive Sunroof Market || keyplayers BOS Group LLC., Johnan Manufacturing Inc., and Mitsuba Corp.

The report “Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Material Type (Glass (Tilt and Slide Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof, Solar Sunroof, and Pop-Up Sunroof), and fabric (Removable, and Foldable)), By Vehicle Type (Gasoline Powered Vehicle, and Electric Powered Vehicle), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ global automotive sunroof market is projected to grow from US$ 7.2 billion in 2019. Innovations in glass technology in automotive sunroof industry, coupled with rising demand for safety, comfort, and convenience feature of vehicle across the globe are anticipated to drive the growth of the global automotive sunroof market shortly. Moreover, increasing penetration of solar sunroofs in electric vehicles across the globe and surging sales of automotive vehicles offer growth opportunities for this market worldwide.

Key Highlights:

In March 2018, Webasto inaugurated its production unit of roof system in Guangzhou, China. The facility is working to develop core technologies for the sunroof, as well as research and development for the solar sunroof.

In January 2018, BorgWarner provided advanced electro-hydraulically actuated Automotive Sunroof (AWD) coupling for the new Volkswagen Crafter.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global automotive sunroof market accounted for US$ 7.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.90% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the Material Type, Vehicle Type, system, and region.

By Material Type, the glass sunroof is expected to be dominated in this segment, due to advancements in glass technology that offers superior protection from ultra-violet rays.

By Vehicle Type, the global automotive sunroof market is categorized into the gasoline-powered vehicle and electric-powered vehicle.

By region, Europe is projected to lead the global automotive sunroof market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the presence of prominent automotive industry along with the consistent rise in vehicle production.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Automotive Sunroof Market”, By Material Type (Glass (Tilt and Slide Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof, Solar Sunroof, and Pop-Up Sunroof), and fabric (Removable, and Foldable), By Vehicle Type (Gasoline Powered Vehicle, and Electric Powered Vehicle), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global Automotive Sunroof market includes AISIN SEIKI Corp. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Magna International Inc., Webasto AG., Inteva Products LLC., Meritor Inc., Yachiyo Industry Corp. Ltd., BOS Group LLC., Johnan Manufacturing Inc., and Mitsuba Corp.

