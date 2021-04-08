Global Automotive Steer-by-wire System Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
Latest market research report on Global Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Automotive Steer-by-wire System market.
The North Americas dominated the steer-by-wire system market. The growing benefits of SBW system is one of the key driving factors impacting this market positively in this region. It is expected that Americas will increase its share in the steer-by-wire technology market by 2025.
Automotive steer-by-wire system (SBW) is a system which uses all-electric means for steering and eliminates the use of mechanical and hydraulic components, such as steering column, shaft, and gear reduction mechanism. In short, the steer-by-wire system eliminates the use of conventional steering system with electronic components, such as sensors and control modules.
Competitive Players
The Automotive Steer-by-wire System market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Nexteer Automotive
Bosch
JTEKT
Thyssenkrupp
Nissan
Market Segments by Application:
Passenger vehicles
Commercial vehicles
By Type:
Pure electronic
Backup mechanical
Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
