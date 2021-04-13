Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market 2020 Industry Trends, Growth Rate Analysis – Forecast to 2027|Top Companies – Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Cabot Corporation, Carboline Company

Market Insights

Competitive analysis performed in the Automotive Speciality Coatings Market report puts forth the moves of the key players in the Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. Two of the most widely used techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been applied while preparing this market report. This gathered data and information is characterized very neatly with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables in the whole report. In this swiftly transforming industry, market research or secondary research is the best way to collect information quickly where an excellent Automotive Specialty Coatings Market research report is vital.

Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Advancement in the coating technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Automotive coatings are used on automobiles for the purpose of protection and decoration. They are used to provide the protection from environment and durability. The waterborne coatings have low VOC level due to which they have low toxicity and flammability. They are used to offer high performance at high temperature and to protect against corrosion.

Market Drivers:

• Increasing production of the vehicles worldwide is driving the market

• Increasing demand for specialty coating among consumer is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

• Increase in the fuel cell electric vehicle and battery electric vehicle is the major factor restraining the growth of this market

Major Market Players Covered in the Automotive Speciality Coatings Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive speciality coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Cabot Corporation, Carboline Company, Coolshield International Pty., Ltd, Delta T & Protective Products, Excel Enterprise, General Coatings, Jotun, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Lincoln Industries, Mascoat, Mathur Corr Tech Private Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Sharpshell Industrial Solutions.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In August 2018, Ferrari introduced their new low temperature system, which makes the Prancing Horse the world’s first manufacturer to adopt low cure clear coats technology. This new paint system reduces the energy cost and enhances sustainability as it has formulated clear coat which makes it possible for the car to bake at 100 degree instead of 150 degrees.

• In January 2019, Nippon Paint announced the launch of their unique car painting and car care centre concept- Nippon Paint X’press in India. This will provide world class body and paint repair and car care services.

Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market Scope and Segments

• By Applications

o Engine & Exhaust

o Interior

o Transmission

o Wheel Rims

• By Type

o Solvent- Borne

o Waterborne

o Powder Coatings

• By Resin Type

o Polyurethane

o Epoxy

o Acrylic

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

