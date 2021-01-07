Global Automotive Software Market Analysis, Segments, Value Share, Top Company Analysis and Key Trends

This global Automotive Softwar market research report is organized by collecting market research data from different corners of the globe with an experienced team of language resources. Keeping in mind the customer requirement, this finest market research report is constructed with the professional and in-depth study of industry. As market research reports are gaining immense importance in this swiftly transforming market place, Automotive Softwar market report has been created in a way that you anticipate. It all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends.

Global Automotive Software Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.25% in the forecast period in 2019-2026, resulting in a rise of its initial estimated value of USD 18.58 growing to a projected value of USD 71.03 billion by 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements

In June 2018, QNX Software Systems Limited announced that they had launched three new automotive software products that have been safety certified and will help overcome the challenge of complying with the ISO 26262 safety standard. The products, “QNX Hypervisor for Safety”, “QNX Platform for ADAS 2.0”, “QNX OS for Safety 2.0”.

In January 2017, QNX Software Systems Limited announced the launch of their most advanced and secure automotive operating system, “QNX Software Development Platform 7.0”.

Increased levels of demand for adoption of electronics in the vehicles requiring integration and operating systems for its usage

Increased levels of connected vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT

Absence of any set standard protocols for the development of products; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of knowledge and expertise in repairing and maintaining the automotive software

Automotive Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Software market.

By Application (ADAS & Safety Systems, Infotainment Systems, Telematics Systems, Body Control & Comfort Systems, Communication Systems, Powertrain Systems), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Electric Vehicle (PHEV, BEV, HEV), Geography

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive software market are Renesas Electronics Corporation, Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors, Airbiquity Inc., Green Hills Software, LUXOFT, KPIT, Sigma Software, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, QNX Software Systems Limited, Autonet Mobile Inc., SafeRide.io and Apple Inc.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Automotive Software Market, By Type

7 Automotive Software Market, By Organization Size

8 Automotive Software Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

