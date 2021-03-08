Global Automotive Simulations market forecast a CAGR of 11.23% from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2026

Global Automotive Simulations market forecast a CAGR of 11.23% from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2026. The rising production of automobiles is expected to accelerate the growth of automotive simulation market. Moreover, initial design and evaluation of hybrid, and conventional drive systems including operating strategies and thermal management is expected to augment the growth automotive simulation market.

The major factors driving the market growth are increasing demand for environmental-friendly simulation program generators which tend to offer information at the macro level; developing simulators to control traffic, wildlife, pedestrians, and other vehicles; and enhancement in the analysis of the decision-making processes in the assembly plants.

Growth Drivers

Rapid technological changes and increase in government regulation related to safety vehicles

The growing number of electronic content per vehicle and connected car and instruction by regulatory authorities for vehicle safety is expected to stimulate the market growth. Additionally, increasing technological advancement owing to dynamic government regulation for vehicle safety is impacting the market demand. The technological advancement such as autonomous vehicles, truck-platooning, and Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) are expected to build opportunities for the automotive simulation market. Continuous research and development activities coupled with increasing usage of cloud computing is contributing to support growth of the market.

Increasing focus of Research & Development activities

Growing investment in the research and development to proceed further for advanced future technologies along with dynamic technological changes are responsible for the market growth. These technologies are majorly focused on improving safety features and help to the drivers. In addition to this, the increasing demand from consumers for vehicles with autonomous features and advanced safety is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Global Automotive Simulation Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Automotive Simulation market are Altair Engineering, Ansys, PTC, Siemens, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, Synopsys, Mathworks, ESI, IPG Automotive, AVL, Aras, Comsol, Simul8 Corporation, Design Simulation Technologies, Dspace GmbH, Opal-Rt, Simscale, Anylogic, and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various startegies to expand their offerings in the market.

Global Automotive Simulation Market: Recent Developments

In May 2018, Siemens AG declared the investment of USD 5 million into American Center for Mobility which includes hardware, software, and support for the Willow Run autonomous testing simulation track.

In March 2018, ANSYS Inc. stated that they had reached an agreement to acquire OPTIS, which is estimated to expand the technological capabilities of simulation processes and activities for ANSYS Inc.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Deploymenmt, By Component, By End-market, By Application and Region. Key Players Altair Engineering, Ansys, PTC, Siemens, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, Synopsys, Mathworks, ESI, IPG Automotive, AVL, Aras, Comsol, Simul8 Corporation, Design Simulation Technologies, Dspace GmbH, Opal-Rt, Simscale, Anylogic and other prominent players.

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Component

Software

Services

By End-market

OEMs

Automotive Component Manufacturer

Regulatory Bodies

By Application

Prototyping

Testing

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Automotive Simulation Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Automotive Simulation Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa coupled with their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Automotive Simulation Market based on the Deployment, Component, End-market, Application, coupled with the region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Automotive Simulation Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

