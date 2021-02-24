Global Automotive Sensor Market is Set to Reach USD 42.0 billion by 2024
Global Automotive Sensor Market is Set to Reach USD 42.0 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019–2024
The global automotive sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 42.0 billion by 2024. There is a constant increase in the number of sensors integration in vehicle to improve its performance. Due to which, there is a rise in the number of partnerships and collaborations among the automotive OEMs and sensor manufacturers is one of the major trends prevailing in the automotive sensor market currently.
Passenger car category held the largest share in the automotive sensor market in 2018
On the basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into fuel-based vehicle and electric vehicle. The fuel based vehicle is further broken down into passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and medium & heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV). Passenger car is expected to account the highest market share in current year and is expected to grow at fastest rate with adoption of ADAS, electric and hybrid cars.
Geography Insight
Geographically, APAC, mainly China is the largest automotive sensor market with largest number of electric vehicle production. Besides, the country is home for some of the major automotive manufacturers, this will further up surge the growth of the China automotive sensor market in years to come.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players operating in the global automotive sensor market are Analog Devices, Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, APTIV, Melexis, Sensata PLC, and CTS Corporation.
Global Automotive Sensor Market Coverage
Sales Channel Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Sensor Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- LED
- Image Sensor
- Position Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- MEMs
- Gas Sensor
- Others
Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- ADAS
- Powertrain
- Chassis
- Safety & Control
- Telematics
- Others
Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Fuel Based Vehicle
- Passenger Car
- LCV
- MHCV
- Electric Vehicle
Geographical Segmentation
Automotive Sensor Market by Region
North America
- By Sales Channel
- By Sensor Type
- By Application
- By Vehicle Type
- By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe
- By Sales Channel
- By Sensor Type
- By Application
- By Vehicle Type
- By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- By Sales Channel
- By Sensor Type
- By Application
- By Vehicle Type
- By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
- By Sales Channel
- By Sensor Type
- By Application
- By Vehicle Type
- By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries
