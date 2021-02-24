Global Automotive Sensor Market is Set to Reach USD 42.0 billion by 2024

The global automotive sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 42.0 billion by 2024. There is a constant increase in the number of sensors integration in vehicle to improve its performance. Due to which, there is a rise in the number of partnerships and collaborations among the automotive OEMs and sensor manufacturers is one of the major trends prevailing in the automotive sensor market currently.

Passenger car category held the largest share in the automotive sensor market in 2018

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into fuel-based vehicle and electric vehicle. The fuel based vehicle is further broken down into passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and medium & heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV). Passenger car is expected to account the highest market share in current year and is expected to grow at fastest rate with adoption of ADAS, electric and hybrid cars.

Geography Insight

Geographically, APAC, mainly China is the largest automotive sensor market with largest number of electric vehicle production. Besides, the country is home for some of the major automotive manufacturers, this will further up surge the growth of the China automotive sensor market in years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive sensor market are Analog Devices, Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, APTIV, Melexis, Sensata PLC, and CTS Corporation.

Global Automotive Sensor Market Coverage

Sales Channel Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Sensor Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

LED

Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

MEMs

Gas Sensor

Others

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

ADAS

Powertrain

Chassis

Safety & Control

Telematics

Others

Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Fuel Based Vehicle Passenger Car LCV MHCV

Electric Vehicle

Geographical Segmentation

Automotive Sensor Market by Region

North America

By Sales Channel

By Sensor Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Sales Channel

By Sensor Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Sales Channel

By Sensor Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Sales Channel

By Sensor Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

