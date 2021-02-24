Global Automotive Sensor Market | Global Automotive Sensor Market will reach $50.92 billion by 2030

Global automotive sensor market will reach $50.92 billion by 2030, growing by 8.1% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising electrification in automobiles, stringent environment regulations, and growing consumer demand for safety and comfort.

Highlighted with 88 tables and 116 figures, this 207-page report “Global Automotive Sensor Market 2020-2030 by Sensor Type, Technology (MEMs, NEMs), Function, Mechanism, Application, Vehicle Type, Mode of Sales and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive sensor market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive sensor market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Sensor Type, Technology, Function, Mechanism, Application, Vehicle Type, Mode of Sales, and Region.

Based on Sensor Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Position Sensor

Speed Sensor

Level Sensor

Inertial Sensor

LiDAR Sensors

Motion Sensors

Gas Sensors

• Oxygen (O2) Sensor

• Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Sensor

• Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensor

• Carbon Monoxide Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Image Sensors

Knock Sensor

Force Sensor

Torque Sensor

Other Sensors

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

• Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

• Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NEMS)

• Other Technologies

Based on Function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

• Physical Property Sensors

• Process Variable Sensors

• Proximity & Positioning Sensors

• Chemical Property Sensors

Based on Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

• Capacitive Sensors

• Inductive Sensors

• Magnetic Sensors

• Optical Sensors

• Piezoelectric Sensors

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

• Powertrain

• Chassis

• Body Electronics

• Safety and Control

• Exhaust Systems

• ADAS

• Telematics

• Other Applications

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Non-electric Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Two-Wheelers

Electric Vehicles (EV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Based on Mode of Sales, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

• OEM

• Replacement

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Application, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automotive sensor market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Allegro MicroSystems LLC

Analog Devices Inc.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

CTS Corporation

Delphi Technologies PLC

Denso Corporation

Hella GmbH and Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

Melexis NV

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics NV

TE Connectivity Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10

1.1.1 Industry Definition 10

1.1.2 Research Scope 11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 14

1.2.2 Market Assumption 15

1.2.3 Secondary Data 15

1.2.4 Primary Data 15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 17

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 18

1.2.7 Research Limitations 19

1.3 Executive Summary 20

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 23

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 23

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 24

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 27

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 29

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 34

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 37

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 41

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Sensor Type 45

3.1 Market Overview by Sensor Type 45

3.2 Temperature Sensor 47

3.3 Pressure Sensor 48

3.4 Position Sensor 49

3.5 Speed Sensor 50

3.6 Level Sensor 51

3.7 Inertial Sensor 52

3.8 LiDAR Sensors 53

3.9 Motion Sensors 54

3.10 Gas Sensors 55

3.11 Proximity Sensor 57

3.12 Image Sensors 58

3.13 Knock Sensor 59

3.14 Force Sensor 60

3.15 Torque Sensor 61

3.16 Other Sensors 62

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 63

4.1 Market Overview by Technology 63

4.2 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) 65

4.3 Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NEMS) 66

4.4 Other Technologies 67

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Function 68

5.1 Market Overview by Function 68

5.2 Physical Property Sensors 70

5.3 Process Variable Sensors 71

5.4 Proximity & Positioning Sensors 72

5.5 Chemical Property Sensors 73

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Mechanism 74

6.1 Market Overview by Mechanism 74

6.2 Capacitive Sensors 76

6.3 Inductive Sensors 77

6.4 Magnetic Sensors 78

6.5 Optical Sensors 79

6.6 Piezoelectric Sensors 80

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 81

7.1 Market Overview by Application 81

7.2 Powertrain 83

7.3 Chassis 84

7.4 Body Electronics 85

7.5 Safety and Control 86

7.6 Exhaust Systems 87

7.7 ADAS 88

7.8 Telematics 89

7.9 Other Applications 90

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type 91

8.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type 91

8.2 Non-electric Vehicles 93

8.2.1 Passenger Cars 95

8.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicles 96

8.2.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles 97

8.2.4 Two-Wheelers 98

8.3 Electric Vehicles (EV) 99

8.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) 101

8.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) 102

8.3.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) 103

8.3.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) 104

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Mode of Sales 105

9.1 Market Overview by Mode of Sales 105

9.2 OEM 107

9.3 Replacement 108

10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 109

10.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030 109

10.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country 113

10.2.1 Overview of North America Market 113

10.2.2 U.S. 117

10.2.3 Canada 121

10.2.4 Mexico 123

10.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country 125

10.3.1 Overview of European Market 125

10.3.2 Germany 129

10.3.3 UK 131

10.3.4 France 133

10.3.5 Spain 135

10.3.6 Italy 137

10.3.7 Russia 139

10.3.8 Rest of European Market 141

10.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country 143

10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 143

10.4.2 Japan 147

10.4.3 China 150

10.4.4 Australia 152

10.4.5 India 154

10.4.6 South Korea 156

10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 158

10.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country 160

10.5.1 Argentina 163

10.5.2 Brazil 165

10.5.3 Chile 167

10.5.4 Rest of South America Market 169

10.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country 170

10.6.1 UAE 173

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia 175

10.6.3 South Africa 177

10.6.4 Other National Markets 179

11 Competitive Landscape 180

11.1 Overview of Key Vendors 180

11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 183

11.3 Company Profiles 184

12 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 201

12.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 201

12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 204

