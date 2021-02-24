Global Automotive Roof System Market || keyplayers Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., AAS Automotive s.r.o

The report “Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Type (Sunroof System, Panorama Roof System, Solar Roof System, Multi-Optional Roof System, and Convertible Roof System), By Material (Steel, Aluminum, Polycarbonate, and Others (Vinyl and Canvas)), By Vehicle Type (Sedan, Hatchback, and Utility Vehicle), By Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029” Global automotive roof system market is projected to grow from US$ 25.8 billion in 2020 to US$ 42.0 billion by 2029. Increasing demand for luxury vehicle along with growing automotive industry are drives the global automotive roof system market. Further, rising disposable income, coupled with increasing vehicle sales across the globe boost the global automotive roof system market.

In On September 19, 2019, CIE Automotive acquire Inteva Products, LLC roof system for US$755Mn.

The global automotive roof system market accounted for US$ 25.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global automotive roof system market is segmented into sunroof system, panorama roof system, solar roof system, multi-optional roof system, and convertible roof system.

By material, the global automotive roof system market is segmented into steel, aluminum, polycarbonate, and others. Others material sub-segment is bifurcated into vinyl and canvas.

By vehicle type, the global automotive roof system market is categorized into sedan, hatchback, and utility vehicle.

By distribution channel, the global automotive roof system market is classified into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

By region, Europe automotive roof system market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global automotive roof system t market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for passenger vehicles and inclination towards luxurious lifestyle in European countries. North America automotive roof system market is expected to accounted for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global automotive roof system market in the near future.

The prominent player operating in the global automotive roof system market include Webasto Group, Magna International Inc, Valmet Automotive Inc, Inteva Products, LLC, Covestro AG, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., AAS Automotive s.r.o., CIE Automotive, ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile GmbH, and Tata Group.

