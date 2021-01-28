Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size & Share Report and Forecast to 2030

Product Overview

Automotive repair and maintenance facilities are provided by complex diagnostics from tire and wheel alignments to oil adjustments to keep passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles in operating condition. Many parts of the vehicles such as brakes, engines, filters, and batteries are not visually checked, while routine maintenance and repair services are essential to them to increase the vehicle’s performance. In addition, daily oil change, brake repair, air conditioning operation, and wheel alignment all lead to improving vehicle life.

Market Highlights

The global automotive repair and maintenance services market is anticipated to surpass USD XXXX million by 2030 from USD XXXX million in2019 at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030. As per their research, the market is likely to grow on the back of increasing awareness about vehicle maintenance and vehicle safety across the globe.

Availability of several independent auto services and maintenance providers is likely to boost the automobile repair and maintenance service market during the forecast period. Moreover, quality of service efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and efficient maintenance services are key factors that are anticipated to further propel the industry in the near future. In addition, the increase in on-road vehicles worldwide is expected to fuel the demand for automotive repair and maintenance services during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market: Segments

Passenger Cars segment to grow with the fastest CAGR of xx% during 2020-2030

Around the globe, the market for automotive repair and maintenance services is segmented by vehicle type into bikes & scooters, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the passenger cars segment held the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019. As per the CMI analysis, passenger cars are the most selling segment. According to the same analysis, XXXX million units of passenger cars were sold in 2019 and the sale is expected to rise at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Owing to all these reasons, the passenger car segment is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market: Key Players

Jiffy Lube International\

Arnold Clark Automobiles

Halfords Group

Asbury Automotive Group

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Ashland Automotive

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Belron International

Driven Brands

Carmax Autocare Center

By Vehicle Type (in %), Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, 2019

Tire Shops segment to grow with the fastest CAGR during 2020-2030

The global automotive repair and maintenance services market is segmented by service providers into automobile dealerships, franchise general repairs, locally owned repair shops/body shops, specialty shops, and tire shops. Among these, the tire shops segment held the largest market share of xx% in 2019 and is anticipated to grow the fastest at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030. The tires need to be changed regularly because they are vital parts of the Automotive. Worn-out tires are dangerous to drive because they cannot grip the road properly and increases the risk to life.

By Service Providers (in %), Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, 2019

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in Average Age of Vehicles

Advances in technology have led to an improvement in the quality of the materials used in the manufacture of vehicles, which has consequently improved the average automotive life. The use of automotive turbochargers, start-stop systems, and pollution control catalysts has increased vehicle fuel economy and has had a positive impact on vehicle service life. In view of rising reliability, there has been a substantial increase in the number of vehicles over the past few decades across the globe. According to a survey, customers keep their old cars as second-hand vehicles instead of reselling or scrapping them, resulting in significant repair and maintenance services, thereby potentially fueling the market growth.

Online Retailing of Aftermarket Parts affecting Traditional Outlets

Recent surveys and reports on vehicle aftermarket sales have indicated that retailing automotive parts online would adversely impact the business of conventional retailers, such as service centers and dealerships. E-retailers such as Amazon sells goods at much cheaper prices, putting pressure on car dealerships to reduce their costs, which in turn will limit the growth of the demand for car repair and maintenance services during the forecast period. In addition, the integration of B2B and B2C business models, which specifically target DIY customers, further derail the business of specialty repair shops owned locally.

Increased Costs Associated with Repair and Maintenance Services

Rising technical complexity associated with vehicles and automotive parts has resulted in a high cost of maintenance and repair services. Moreover, increasing labor costs worldwide coupled with the reluctance of consumers to adapt to these high-cost services are expected to restrain the global automotive repair and maintenance services market in the near future. As per the primary interviews conducted with key opinion leaders, the annual passenger car maintenance cost per unit may rise by 2x over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market: Region

Asia Pacific to grow with the fastest CAGR during 2020-2030

The global automotive repair and maintenance services market is segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Among these, Asia Pacific is witnessed to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019 owing to the growing automotive market in the region. As per CMI analysis, the Asia Pacific region constitutes the world’s 60% population and increased population demands for effective mobility. As the demand for automotive in the Asia Pacific is rising, the automotive repair and maintenance services market is also expected to rise in the region.

