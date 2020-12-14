Global Automotive Relay Market was Valued at USD 15.0 billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 20.3 billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 5.0% during 2020–2025

The global automotive relay market was valued at USD 15.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2020-2025. excessive transformation of automotive industry from traditional to electrification has led to extensive use of electronic components in a vehicle that is further contributing towards accentuating the demand of automotive relay in the commercial as well as passenger vehicles that will further bolster the growth of global automotive relay market.

The capacitive load segment is expected to generate largest revenue by 2025 in the global automotive relay market

Based on application, the global automotive relay market is categorized into capacitive loads, resistive loads, and inductive loads. Among all, capacitive load segment is expected to generate largest revenue by 2025. Modern cars in the present scenario require relay for their efficient operation this includes power window, wiper, air conditioner, door lock system and fuel injection.

Geography Insight

Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest automotive relay market in 2019. This is owing to the high penetration of automobiles in emerging countries such as China along with implementation of safety principles. On the other hand, North America is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments attributed towards OEMs in order to create electric vehicles.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive relay market are Mouser Electronics, Inc., Fujitsu, Omron Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., ABB Group, TE Connectivity Corporation, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, American Zettler, Nippon-Aleph, NEC Corporation, Daesung Electric, and Sharp Corporation.

