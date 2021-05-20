Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2021 Briefing, Trends, Applications, Types, Research, Forecast To 2027

The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for automotive refinish is growing due to the rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle and buying behaviour of the consumers, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles.

The global Automotive Refinish Coatings market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Automotive Refinish Coatings market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Automotive Refinish Coatings market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Automotive Refinish Coatings report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Automotive Refinish Coatings industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key participants include The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Matrix System Automotive Finishes, Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, and Berger Paints India Ltd., among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading Automotive Refinish Coatings market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Automotive Refinish Coatings industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Automotive Refinish Coatings market and its key segment.

