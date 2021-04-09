Global Automotive Powertrain Market Size, Forecast, Drivers, Insights, Opportunities, Company Profile, COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Global automotive powertrain market size was estimated at USD 650.8 billion in 2019. Key factor driving this market growth demand for high performance fuel-efficient vehicle at global level. Overall market is projected to increase with a growth rate of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Segments Covered in Global Automotive Powertrain Market Report are
- Sales channel: OEM and Aftermarket
- Vehicle type: Light Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
- Regional Outlook: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe, (U.K., France, Germany), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan), Central & South America (Brazil), and Middle East & Africa
Companies Profiled in Global Automotive Powertrain Forgings Market Report are
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Schaeffler AG
- Showa Corporation
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Continental AG
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Cummins Inc.
- GKN PLC
Qualitative Insights Covered in this report are
- Market driver analysis
- Market restraint analysis
- Market Opportunity
- Market Trends
- Cost Structure
- Supply Chain Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Key Market Participants (Intensity Map) by Region
