Global Automotive Piston Pins Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The global automotive piston pin market size is projected to grow from USD 259 million in 2020 to USD 314 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The market for piston pins is mainly driven by the extensive production and sales volumes of ICE vehicles in all segments, including passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. In developing as well as developed countries, the piston pin market has experienced growth.

Electric cars, according to industry experts, are the future of the automotive industry. Significant production and sales are still the focus of ICE vehicles, especially in developing countries such as India and most Middle East & African countries.

OEMs and Tier I manufacturers have also focused on designing and improving long-lasting piston pins that can handle or withstand all the loading or stresses applied during engine operations and the wear and tear involved. Therefore, the automotive piston pin market could be helped by developments in metallurgy and material science fields.

Restraint: Much anticipated growth of electric vehicles

The growth of the automotive piston pin market may be hindered by the growing demand for battery-operated vehicles to curb pollution. Mandatory emission standards to restrict NOx and CO2 emissions have been set up by the governments of many countries. In addition, demand for battery-operated vehicles has increased due to the increasing stringency of emission standards. Conventional engine components, such as pistons, piston rings, and piston pins, are affected by the rise in demand for electric vehicles. These vehicles run on batteries and different control units that not only increase performance but also reduce emissions.

Approximately 26 percent of the overall greenhouse gas emissions are from the automobile and transportation industry, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA). The growing emphasis on reducing vehicle emissions and increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are compelling the creation of energy-efficient solutions by automotive OEMs.

Opportunity: Pistons pins will be required in CNG, LPG, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles

The need for alternative fuel technologies to minimize pollution from traditional ICE vehicles has been motivated by the growing prevalence of localized air quality regulations. Increasing demand for emission-free and energy-efficient cars, government legislation, oil price volatility, and vehicle conversions have forced automotive OEMs to develop alternative fuel consumption technologies. In this search, automotive OEMs and component manufacturers are finding ways to develop engines for improved fuel efficiency using renewable oil and gas resources Even, because of the lack of supporting infrastructure, most countries are not yet equipped for fully electric vehicles. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars will also experience development in the future. There is an ICE with the normal piston-cylinder assembly for all these types of cars, including CNG, LPG, ethanol, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Thus, during the forecast era, the growing trend of these vehicles will support the piston pin market. such as CNG, LPG, and ethanol.

Key Players

• Art Metal Mfg., Ltd.

• Art-Serina

• Avon Industrial Corporation

• Bohai Automotive Systems

• Burgess Norton

• Capricorn

• Coker Engineering Ltd.

• Cosworth

• CP Carrillo, Inc.

• Dong Yang Piston

• Elgin Industries

• JE Pistons

• Mahle GmbH

• Menon Piston

• Ming Shun Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Prabhat Engineering Corporation

• Rheinmetall Automotive Ag

• Ross Racing Pistons

• Samkrg Pistons and Rings Limited

• Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

• Tenneco

• Wiseco

