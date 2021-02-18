Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Research Report 2021

Automotive Parts Die Casting research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Aluminum Die Casting

Zinc Die Casting

Magnesium Die Casting

Others

Segment by Application

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Others

By Company

Gibbs Die-casting Group

Rockman Industries

Texas Die-casting

Ryobi Die-Casting

Tyche Diecast

Dynacast

Castwel Auto parts

Endurance Group

Sandhar Technologies

Kinetic Die-casting

Ningbo Parison Die-casting

Mino Industry

Sipra Engineers

Sunbeam Auto

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Parts Die Casting

1.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Aluminum Die Casting

1.2.3 Zinc Die Casting

1.2.4 Magnesium Die Casting

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Automotive Parts Die Casting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Body Assemblies

1.3.3 Engine Parts

1.3.4 Transmission Parts

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Parts Die Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Parts Die Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Automotive Parts Die Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Parts Die Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Parts

