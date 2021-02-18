Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Research Report 2021
Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Research
Automotive Parts Die Casting research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
- Aluminum Die Casting
- Zinc Die Casting
- Magnesium Die Casting
- Others
Segment by Application
- Body Assemblies
- Engine Parts
- Transmission Parts
- Others
By Company
- Gibbs Die-casting Group
- Rockman Industries
- Texas Die-casting
- Ryobi Die-Casting
- Tyche Diecast
- Dynacast
- Castwel Auto parts
- Endurance Group
- Sandhar Technologies
- Kinetic Die-casting
- Ningbo Parison Die-casting
- Mino Industry
- Sipra Engineers
- Sunbeam Auto
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Parts Die Casting
1.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Aluminum Die Casting
1.2.3 Zinc Die Casting
1.2.4 Magnesium Die Casting
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Automotive Parts Die Casting Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Body Assemblies
1.3.3 Engine Parts
1.3.4 Transmission Parts
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Automotive Parts Die Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Parts Die Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Automotive Parts Die Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive Parts Die Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Parts
