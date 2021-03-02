Global Automotive Paint Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Applications, Growth, Demands, Size, Shares, Production, Trends & Sales – PPG, BASF, Axalta, Akzonobel, Sherwin Williams

“

Competitive Research Report on Automotive Paint Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Automotive Paint market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Automotive Paint market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Automotive Paint market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Automotive Paint market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Automotive Paint market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. PPG, BASF, Axalta, Akzonobel, Sherwin Williams and more – all the leading players operating in the global Automotive Paint market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Automotive Paint market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Automotive Paint market.

Global Automotive Paint Market is valued approximately USD 9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.88 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive paint is called a water-based solution which is sprayed on the surface of automobiles with the assistance of a spray gun. These paints are made of polyurethane-based enamel, which protects the automotive surface from damage to the environment, thus enhancing motor vehicle aesthetics. The main factors driving the growth of the global automotive paint market are increased automotive production, stringent emission regulations and environmental concerns for paint manufacturing process to enhance the market for eco-friendly paints. The rise in the number of road accidents is one of the main concerns for automobiles and governments. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2016, total deaths due to road accidents in the US were just 37,461, which rose by 5.6 per cent from 2015. Additionally, the automotive industry is seeing a dramatic shift in safety technology. The demand for safety features is expected to develop rapidly in the years to come. As vehicle and passenger safety issues grow, cars are now fitted with advanced and smart technology. However, rising raw material prices to produce automotive paints are hampering the demand.. On the contrary, an increase in emphasis on producing cost-effective automotive paints is expected to offer the lucrative opportunities in the market.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Paint Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Strict pollution regulations and environmental issues for paint manufacturing processes to boost the demand for environmentally friendly paints. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase the presence of organised players in the finishing industry to drive the market for automotive finishing would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Paint Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

PPG

BASF

Axalta

Akzonobel

Sherwin Williams

Kansai

Solvay

Valspar

Covestro

3M

DOW Chemical

KCC

Nippon Paint

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Paint Type:

Electrocoat

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

By Technology:

Solvent-Borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

By Resin Type:

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Other Resins

By Texture:

Solid Texture

Metallic Texture

Matte Finish Paints

Pearlescent Paints

Solar Reflective Paints

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Trucks

Buses

By Content:

Electrocoat

Solvent-Borne Paints

Waterborne Paints

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Paint Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Automotive Paint market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Automotive Paint market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Automotive Paint market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Automotive Paint market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Automotive Paint Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Automotive Paint Market, by Paint Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Automotive Paint Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Automotive Paint Market, by Resin Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Automotive Paint Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6.Automotive Paint Market, by Texture, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.7.Automotive Paint Market, by Content, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Automotive Paint Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Automotive Paint Market Dynamics

3.1.Automotive Paint Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Automotive Paint Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Paint Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Paint Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Paint Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Introduction

5.4.2. Electrocoat

5.4.3. Primer

5.4.4. Basecoat

5.4.5. Clearcoat

Chapter 6.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Technology

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Introduction

6.4.2. Solvent-Borne

6.4.3. Waterborne

6.4.4. Powder Coating

Chapter 7.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Resin Type

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Resin Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Introduction

7.4.2. Polyurethane

7.4.3. Epoxy

7.4.4. Acrylic

7.4.5. Other Resins

Chapter 8.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Texture

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Texture, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Texture 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Introduction

8.4.2. Solid Texture

8.4.3. Metallic Texture

8.4.4. Matte Finish Paints

8.4.5. Pearlescent Paints

8.4.6. Solar Reflective Paints

Chapter 9.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1.Market Snapshot

9.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Introduction

9.4.2. Passenger Car

9.4.3. Light Commercial Vehicle

9.4.4. Trucks

9.4.5. Buses

Chapter 10.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Content

10.1.Market Snapshot

10.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Content, Performance – Potential Analysis

10.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Content 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

10.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis

10.4.1. Introduction

10.4.2. Electrocoat

10.4.3. Solvent-Borne Paints

10.4.4. Waterborne Paints

Chapter 11.Global Automotive Paint Market, Regional Analysis

11.1.Automotive Paint Market, Regional Market Snapshot

11.2.North America Automotive Paint Market

11.2.1.U.S. Automotive Paint Market

11.2.1.1. Paint Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.1.3.Resin Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.1.4. Texture breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.1.5.Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.1.6. Content breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.2.Canada Automotive Paint Market

11.3.Europe Automotive Paint Market Snapshot

11.3.1.U.K. Automotive Paint Market

11.3.2.Germany Automotive Paint Market

11.3.3.France Automotive Paint Market

11.3.4.Spain Automotive Paint Market

11.3.5.Italy Automotive Paint Market

11.3.6.Rest of Europe Automotive Paint Market

11.4.Asia-Pacific Automotive Paint Market Snapshot

11.4.1.China Automotive Paint Market

11.4.2.India Automotive Paint Market

11.4.3.Japan Automotive Paint Market

11.4.4.Australia Automotive Paint Market

11.4.5.South Korea Automotive Paint Market

11.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Paint Market

11.5.Latin America Automotive Paint Market Snapshot

11.5.1.Brazil Automotive Paint Market

11.5.2.Mexico Automotive Paint Market

11.6.Rest of The World Automotive Paint Market

Chapter 12.Competitive Intelligence

12.1.Top Market Strategies

12.2.Company Profiles

12.2.1. PPG

12.2.1.1.Key Information

12.2.1.2.Overview

12.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

12.2.1.4.Product Summary

12.2.1.5.Recent Developments

12.2.2. BASF

12.2.3. Axalta

12.2.4. Akzonobel

12.2.5. Sherwin Williams

12.2.6. Kansai

12.2.7. Solvay

12.2.8. Valspar

12.2.9. Covestro

12.2.10. 3M

12.2.11. DOW Chemical

12.2.12. KCC

12.2.13. Nippon Paint

Chapter 13.Research Process

13.1.Research Process

13.1.1.Data Mining

13.1.2.Analysis

13.1.3.Market Estimation

13.1.4.Validation

13.1.5.Publishing

13.2.Research Attributes

13.3.Research Assumption

