Global Automotive Paint Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Applications, Growth, Demands, Size, Shares, Production, Trends & Sales – PPG, BASF, Axalta, Akzonobel, Sherwin Williams

Post COVID-19 Market Condition
Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Automotive Paint market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Automotive Paint market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.
Global Automotive Paint Market is valued approximately USD 9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.88 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive paint is called a water-based solution which is sprayed on the surface of automobiles with the assistance of a spray gun. These paints are made of polyurethane-based enamel, which protects the automotive surface from damage to the environment, thus enhancing motor vehicle aesthetics. The main factors driving the growth of the global automotive paint market are increased automotive production, stringent emission regulations and environmental concerns for paint manufacturing process to enhance the market for eco-friendly paints. The rise in the number of road accidents is one of the main concerns for automobiles and governments. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2016, total deaths due to road accidents in the US were just 37,461, which rose by 5.6 per cent from 2015. Additionally, the automotive industry is seeing a dramatic shift in safety technology. The demand for safety features is expected to develop rapidly in the years to come. As vehicle and passenger safety issues grow, cars are now fitted with advanced and smart technology. However, rising raw material prices to produce automotive paints are hampering the demand.. On the contrary, an increase in emphasis on producing cost-effective automotive paints is expected to offer the lucrative opportunities in the market.
The regional analysis of global Automotive Paint Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Strict pollution regulations and environmental issues for paint manufacturing processes to boost the demand for environmentally friendly paints. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase the presence of organised players in the finishing industry to drive the market for automotive finishing would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Paint Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
PPG
BASF
Axalta
Akzonobel
Sherwin Williams
Kansai
Solvay
Valspar
Covestro
3M
DOW Chemical
KCC
Nippon Paint
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Paint Type:
Electrocoat
Primer
Basecoat
Clearcoat
By Technology:
Solvent-Borne
Waterborne
Powder Coating
By Resin Type:
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Acrylic
Other Resins
By Texture:
Solid Texture
Metallic Texture
Matte Finish Paints
Pearlescent Paints
Solar Reflective Paints
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Trucks
Buses
By Content:
Electrocoat
Solvent-Borne Paints
Waterborne Paints
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Paint Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:
Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Automotive Paint market?
Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?
In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?
Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?
What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Automotive Paint market?
What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?
What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Automotive Paint market?
After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Automotive Paint market?
Main Chapters From The Table of Content :
Chapter 1.Executive Summary
1.1.Market Snapshot
1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1.Automotive Paint Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2.Automotive Paint Market, by Paint Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3.Automotive Paint Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4.Automotive Paint Market, by Resin Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5.Automotive Paint Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.6.Automotive Paint Market, by Texture, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.7.Automotive Paint Market, by Content, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3.Key Trends
1.4.Estimation Methodology
1.5.Research Assumption
Chapter 2.Global Automotive Paint Market Definition and Scope
2.1.Objective of the Study
2.2.Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1.Scope of the Study
2.2.2.Industry Evolution
2.3.Years Considered for the Study
2.4.Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3.Global Automotive Paint Market Dynamics
3.1.Automotive Paint Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1.Market Drivers
3.1.2.Market Challenges
3.1.3.Market Opportunities
Chapter 4.Global Automotive Paint Market Industry Analysis
4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2.PEST Analysis
4.2.1.Political
4.2.2.Economical
4.2.3.Social
4.2.4.Technological
4.3.Investment Adoption Model
4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Paint Type
5.1.Market Snapshot
5.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Paint Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Paint Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Introduction
5.4.2. Electrocoat
5.4.3. Primer
5.4.4. Basecoat
5.4.5. Clearcoat
Chapter 6.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Technology
6.1.Market Snapshot
6.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Introduction
6.4.2. Solvent-Borne
6.4.3. Waterborne
6.4.4. Powder Coating
Chapter 7.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Resin Type
7.1.Market Snapshot
7.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Resin Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Introduction
7.4.2. Polyurethane
7.4.3. Epoxy
7.4.4. Acrylic
7.4.5. Other Resins
Chapter 8.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Texture
8.1.Market Snapshot
8.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Texture, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Texture 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
8.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Introduction
8.4.2. Solid Texture
8.4.3. Metallic Texture
8.4.4. Matte Finish Paints
8.4.5. Pearlescent Paints
8.4.6. Solar Reflective Paints
Chapter 9.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Vehicle Type
9.1.Market Snapshot
9.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
9.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
9.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis
9.4.1. Introduction
9.4.2. Passenger Car
9.4.3. Light Commercial Vehicle
9.4.4. Trucks
9.4.5. Buses
Chapter 10.Global Automotive Paint Market, by Content
10.1.Market Snapshot
10.2.Global Automotive Paint Market by Content, Performance – Potential Analysis
10.3.Global Automotive Paint Market Estimates & Forecasts by Content 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
10.4.Automotive Paint Market, Sub Segment Analysis
10.4.1. Introduction
10.4.2. Electrocoat
10.4.3. Solvent-Borne Paints
10.4.4. Waterborne Paints
Chapter 11.Global Automotive Paint Market, Regional Analysis
11.1.Automotive Paint Market, Regional Market Snapshot
11.2.North America Automotive Paint Market
11.2.1.U.S. Automotive Paint Market
11.2.1.1. Paint Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.1.3.Resin Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.1.4. Texture breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.1.5.Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.1.6. Content breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.2.Canada Automotive Paint Market
11.3.Europe Automotive Paint Market Snapshot
11.3.1.U.K. Automotive Paint Market
11.3.2.Germany Automotive Paint Market
11.3.3.France Automotive Paint Market
11.3.4.Spain Automotive Paint Market
11.3.5.Italy Automotive Paint Market
11.3.6.Rest of Europe Automotive Paint Market
11.4.Asia-Pacific Automotive Paint Market Snapshot
11.4.1.China Automotive Paint Market
11.4.2.India Automotive Paint Market
11.4.3.Japan Automotive Paint Market
11.4.4.Australia Automotive Paint Market
11.4.5.South Korea Automotive Paint Market
11.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Paint Market
11.5.Latin America Automotive Paint Market Snapshot
11.5.1.Brazil Automotive Paint Market
11.5.2.Mexico Automotive Paint Market
11.6.Rest of The World Automotive Paint Market
Chapter 12.Competitive Intelligence
12.1.Top Market Strategies
12.2.Company Profiles
12.2.1. PPG
12.2.1.1.Key Information
12.2.1.2.Overview
12.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
12.2.1.4.Product Summary
12.2.1.5.Recent Developments
12.2.2. BASF
12.2.3. Axalta
12.2.4. Akzonobel
12.2.5. Sherwin Williams
12.2.6. Kansai
12.2.7. Solvay
12.2.8. Valspar
12.2.9. Covestro
12.2.10. 3M
12.2.11. DOW Chemical
12.2.12. KCC
12.2.13. Nippon Paint
Chapter 13.Research Process
13.1.Research Process
13.1.1.Data Mining
13.1.2.Analysis
13.1.3.Market Estimation
13.1.4.Validation
13.1.5.Publishing
13.2.Research Attributes
13.3.Research Assumption
