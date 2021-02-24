Global Automotive Night Vision System Market || keyplayers Continental Automotive GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc

The report “Global Automotive Night Vision System Market, By Technology (Far Infrared (FIR) and Near Infrared (NIR)), By Components (Night Vision Camera, Controlling Unit, Display Unit, Sensors, and Other Parts), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global automotive night vision system market is projected to grow from US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 to US$ 7.0 billion by 2029. Increasing demand for vehicle safety is a key factor driving growth of the global automotive night vision system market. In addition, rising government initiative in the road safety program across the globe is also expected to boost growth of the global automotive night vision system market over the forecast period. Adaptive headlights with night vision system in automotive industry is expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global automotive night vision system market.

Key Highlights:

In September 2013, for instance, Autoliv, Inc. had introduced the world’s first Night Vision Fusion System with high definition (HD), enhanced pedestrian, and animal detection.

In July 2017, for instance, Continental Automotive GmbH had launched MFC 500 camera platform, performs all camera tasks and caters to every vehicle architecture.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global automotive night vision system market accounted for US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 15.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, components, and region.

By technology, the near infrared (NIR) segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018.

By components, the night vision camera segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018.

By region, Europe automotive night vision system market accounted for major revenue share of the global automotive night vision system market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to government regulations for vehicle safety systems and increasing demand for premium and luxury cars in the countries of the Europe region. Asia Pacific automotive night vision system market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, 2019. This is attributed to growing per capita ownership of cars, and development of road infrastructure in countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Automotive Night Vision System Market”, By Technology (Far Infrared (FIR) and Near Infrared (NIR)), By Components (Night Vision Camera, Controlling Unit, Display Unit, Sensors, and Other Parts), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global automotive night vision system market includes Autoliv, Inc., Continental Automotive GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Magna International Inc., Melexis NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., Protruly Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sirica Corporation.

