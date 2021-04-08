Global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar, which studied Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
The leading manufactures mainly are Bosch, Continental, Hella, Denso and Veoneer. The next is Continental and Hella.Geographically, the global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar production market has been segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China and RoW.
Automotive millimeter wave radar provides a set of eyes for a vehicle, making navigation easier and giving the driver more control over the vehicle.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar market include:
Aptiv
Hitachi
Valeo
Nidec Elesys
ZF
Denso
Continental
Hella
Bosch
Veoneer
Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Application Abstract
The Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar is commonly used into:
Blind Spot Detection
Adaptive Cruise Control System
Others
Type Synopsis:
24GHz
77GHz
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Market in Major Countries
7 North America Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
Report Key Audience
Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar
Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar market and related industry.
