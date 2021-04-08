Global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar, which studied Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

The leading manufactures mainly are Bosch, Continental, Hella, Denso and Veoneer. The next is Continental and Hella.Geographically, the global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar production market has been segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China and RoW.

Automotive millimeter wave radar provides a set of eyes for a vehicle, making navigation easier and giving the driver more control over the vehicle.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar market include:

Aptiv

Hitachi

Valeo

Nidec Elesys

ZF

Denso

Continental

Hella

Bosch

Veoneer

Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Application Abstract

The Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar is commonly used into:

Blind Spot Detection

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Others

Type Synopsis:

24GHz

77GHz

Others

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

