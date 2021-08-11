Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global automotive lightweight material market is expected to grow from $82.53 billion in 2020 to $86.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive lightweight material market is expected to reach $133.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The automotive lightweight material market consists of sales of automotive lightweight materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of different lightweight materials for the manufacturing of automotive components such as carbon fiber, aluminum, and magnesium among others. Automotive lightweight materials are used in vehicles to decrease weight, increase speed, and improve fuel economy. Due to advantages such as reduced material consumption, increased strength, low degradation risk, and improved handling, these lightweight materials are an excellent substitute for bulky conventional materials previously used to build vehicle frames.

The automotive lightweight materials market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the automotive lightweight materials market are BASF SE, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Toray Industries Inc., ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp AG, Novelis Inc., Alcoa Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Owens Corning, Tata Steel, and POSCO.

The global automotive lightweight materials market is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Metals, Composites, Plastics, Elastomer

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

3) By Application: Body In White, Chassis And Suspension, Powertrain, Closures, Interiors, Others

The automotive lightweight materials market report describes and explains the global automotive lightweight materials market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The automotive lightweight materials report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global automotive lightweight materials market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global automotive lightweight materials market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

