Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Forecast to 2027 – Alcoa Corporation, BASF SE, Covestro AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), Grupo Antolin, Lear Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

The lightweight materials are widely utilized in automobiles for reducing their weight and thereby increase their fuel efficiency and speed. These materials are the best suitable alternatives for heavy generic materials for building the frame of vehicles owing to their advantages such as low corrosion rate, enhanced strength, less material consumption, and improved handling. Replacement of traditional steel components with lightweight materials such as aluminum and magnesium alloys, high-strength steel (HSS), and polymer & carbon fiber composites are capable of reducing the vehicle weight and thereby support in decreasing fuel consumption.

The major factors driving the growth of the automotive lightweight material market are stringent rules and regulations in regards to emission and fuel economy and an increase in government initiative towards reduction if vehicle weight. Further, the rising demand for these materials from developing countries and the trend of vehicle electrification are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the automotive lightweight material market in the near future.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive lightweight material companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Metals, Composites, Plastics, Elastomer); Application (Exterior, Powertrain, Structural, Interiors, Others); Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Lightweight Material Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

