Global Automotive Lighting Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2026 | Koninklijke Philips N.V.; HYUNDAI MOBIS; Valeo; KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD

Global automotive lighting market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shift of consumer preference and lifestyles giving rise to greater adoption for innovative and advanced lighting systems.

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Global Automotive Lighting Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising adoption from the premium vehicles and manufacturers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of various regulations and compliances regarding the applicability of lighting products in vehicles will propel the market growth

Growing rate of adoption for adaptive lighting systems is also expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing volume of vehicles amid rising levels of economic capabilities regarding the customization in vehicles acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Large levels of costs associated with the integration of LED lighting systems in vehicles; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of usage of advanced lighting solutions from the various luxury vehicles will hamper this market growth

Important Features of the Global Automotive Lighting Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- ZKW; Continental AG; Grupo Antolin; Tenneco Inc.; Lear Corporation; Gentex Corporation; FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION; DENSO CORPORATION; Varroc Group; Lumax Industries; LG Electronics; SAMSUNG among others.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Automotive Lighting Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Lighting Market By Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Application (Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting, PC Lighting, LCV Lighting), Adaptive Lighting (Front Adaptive Lighting, Rear Adaptive Lighting, Ambient Lighting), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV, EV, Two-Wheelers), EV Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), EV Application (Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting), Two-Wheeler Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Product Scale (OEMs, Aftermarket), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The report is prepared on the basis of detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

Major Points covered in this report are as below

Historical Years 2015-2020

Forecast Years 2020-2027

Market Size 2019 xx Million

Market Size 2027 xx Million

CAGR 2020-2027 xx%

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Automotive Lighting Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Automotive Lighting Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Automotive Lighting Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Automotive Lighting Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Automotive Lighting Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Automotive Lighting Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Automotive Lighting Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Automotive Lighting Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Automotive Lighting Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Automotive Lighting Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

The questions that are answered in the report:

What are the top opportunities and trends that are currently ruling the market?

What are the drivers that are shaping the Automotive Lighting market?

What are the opportunities and challenges for the Artificial Intelligence market created by the outbreak of the COVID-19?

What are the segments of the Automotive Lighting market that are included in the report?

What are the regional developments prominent in the Automotive Lighting market?

